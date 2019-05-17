PKL 2019: Records created by teams in the past season

Patna Pirates achieved a unique feat in the raiding department

Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized the sport of Kabaddi completely ever since its inception in 2014. The league has taken the game from mud to mat, transforming unknown players into mega-stars. Its unique format and quick gameplay has captured the attention of the Indian market and the league's popularity is growing year by year.

The fans will witness the seventh edition of the tournament from July 2019. However, before the season's commencement, let us have a look at the team records that were created in the previous season of PKL.

Patna Pirates - The first PKL team to score 2,000 raid points

Pardeep Narwal is the top raider of Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates became the first team in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to register 2,000 points in the raiding department. The Patna franchise has been home to several phenomenal raiders like Rakesh Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Deepak Narwal and Pardeep Narwal to name a few.

The Pirates have an average of 20.22 raid points per match, which makes the best raiding unit of the league. This year overseas raiders Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Maghsoudlou will join forces with Pardeep Narwal as Patna's raiders.

U Mumba - The first PKL team to score 1,000 tackle points

U Mumba had a solid defense in season six

While Patna Pirates are the leaders of the raiding side, the defense department is dominated by former champions, U Mumba. In the six seasons of PKL conducted so far, U Mumba have finished in the top 3 of the defense leaderboard four times. Thus, they are undoubtedly the kings of defense.

U Mumba crossed the 1,000 tackle points milestone last year and became the first team to do so. Three-time champs Patna Pirates too joined the elite list soon but currently, U Mumba are leading the race with 1,134 points against Patna's 1,112 points.