PKL 2019, semi-final 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 38 // 16 Oct 2019, 01:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Bengaluru's resurgence overcome Delhi's strong foundation?

A raiding extravaganza awaits us when the Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the first semi-final of this PKL season.

Bengaluru Bulls-

Best raider: Pawan Sehrawat (335 points)

Best defender: Mahender Singh (55 points)

The Bulls snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the first eliminator against UP Yoddha. Pawan Sehrawat unfolded his magic yet again with a stunning 20 point total. His super raid (four points) turned the match on its head in the extra time.

It was Sumit Singh’s timely support that kept Bengaluru in the game. The match also marked Rohit Kumar’s return from injury and that gives the Bulls a slightly better offensive unit ahead of the semis.

Their defense picked up only nine tackle points in the last game. Although Mahender Singh and Amit Sheoran looked good, they may face tremendous heat against Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, who is in the form of his life.

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide : W L L W W

Dabang Delhi-

Advertisement

Best raider: Naveen Kumar (270 points)

Best defender: Ravinder Pahal (59 points)

Delhi are this season’s table toppers and their complete team effort has been the reason for the same.

Naveen Kumar’s agility and Chandran Ranjit’s tenacity has put their attack in a very good position. The presence of Vijay and Meraj Sheykh also gives them enough depth to attack.

But their defense has looked loose in the last few games. Left corner Joginder Narwal and cover Vishal Mane haven’t been at their best lately. Ravinder Pahal and Amit Kumar look in fine shape but they will face stern test as Bengaluru’s Pawan Sehrawat seems unstoppable at the moment.

Dabang Delhi Form Guide : D L L W W

Stats

Bengaluru Bulls have scored the most number of points this season (818).

Pawan Sehrawat is this season’s best raider with 321 raid points.

Naveen Kumar has 19 consecutive super 10s, a PKL record.

Dabang Delhi have the most number of successful raids (392).

Predicted Starting 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal.

Match Prediction

Pawan Sehrawat’s absence from the mat increases the pressure on this team exponentially. If Bengaluru fail to revive him in time, Delhi’s quick raiders may run away with the game.

Dabang Delhi have been very stable throughout the season. But they have failed to win 3 games in a row and the pressure will be on the them. Naveen and Pahal will be the key.

Bengaluru Bulls could be expected to beat Dabang Delhi.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 16th October 2019.

Start time: 7:30pm IST.

Venue: Eka Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network.

Live streaming: Hotstar.

Live updates: Sportskeeda.