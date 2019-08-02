PKL 2019, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: 5 Talking Points

Shraishth Jain FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

The Titans defence stood tall

The Telugu Titans' wait for their first win of PKL Season 7 continued as they were held to a 20-20 draw against the UP Yoddha in the most dramatic of fashions. Siddharth Desai's last raid of the match seemed to have sealed the deal for the Titans but a comedy of errors in the end saw the Yoddha sneak an unlikely draw.

It was neck and neck for the entire game, which went up and down like a see-saw. There were a number of occasions when the Titans looked like running away with the match but the Yoddha, especially the team's defence stood tall and kept them in the match.

Defenders scored big once again in the match, with both UP corners - Sumit and Nitesh picking up four points each. Abozar Mighani registered four as well but Vishal Bharadwaj, the Titans captain, ended the game with just a point to his name.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Desai brothers off to electric start

The early exchanges of the match saw raiders make merry, with the first tackle point coming in the seventh minute. At the forefront of it were the two Desai brothers of the Telugu Titans - Siddharth and Suraj, who started off strongly.

Siddharth, who had a stellar Season 6, has had a comparatively pale start to the new campaign but showed signs of life early on - taking three points in his first three raids and ending the half with four points - all of which came through different type of skills - toe touch, running toe touch, escape and running hand touch - showcasing his versatility.

Suraj, who is the record holder for the most points on PKL debut, too started off on the front foot, picking up three points - two bonuses and one touch point at the start.

