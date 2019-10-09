PKL 2019, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans demolish Yoddhas to end their season on a positive note

Shreya Shreeja

Telugu Titans defeated UP Yoddha in their final match of PKL 2019

Telugu Titans bid goodbye to the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 after defeating home team UP Yoddha at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Siddharth Desai played the Titans' final match of Season 7 splendidly and added a staggering total of 15 raid points to his name. From the losing side, Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav picked up 8 points each. On the defensive front, Sumit and Krushna Madane picked up 5 and 4 tackle points respectively.

Siddharth Desai commenced the second battle of the night and returned with a rapid bonus point, which was then followed by a one-point raid by Rishank Devadiga, which also opened the account for the home team.

A mindblowing three-point Super Raid by Desai, when challenged by the Yoddhas, did not go their way. Six minutes into the clash, the visitors sailed ahead with 6-3 on the scoreboard.

The Hyderabad-based franchise, which was playing its last encounter of the season, was looking out for a win. Unlike the Titans, the Yoddhas had already qualified for the playoffs.

Despite being an incredibly close-called contest, the Yoddhas looked more stable than their opponents. Soon enough, a brilliant two-pointer by Shrikant Jadhav put the Yoddhas ahead for the first time on the night.

The Titans suffered an ill-fated all-out in the 18th minute, due to which they trailed the Yoddhas by six points. The conclusion of the first twenty minutes saw UP Yoddha in a 20-14 lead. Telugu Titans' inability to retain Desai in the dying minutes of the first half put them in trouble.

Ankit Beniwal kickstarted the second half for the Titans on an impressive note, which was soon followed by a second unfortunate all-out suffered by his team.

With a 12-point lead in their grasp, the Yoddhas slowed down the pace of their game to avoid giving away unnecessary points to the rivals. The Titans capitalized on this to gradually reduce the score difference.

An amazing four-point Super Raid by Desai helped him complete his Super 10 with sheer excellence.

Sumit, who was playing the debut season of his PKL career, completed his High 5 and became the second player after Sandeep Dhull to reach the 70-point mark in tackle points.

With just 60 seconds left in the match, the Telugu Titans had a three-point lead in their hands, which ultimately helped them defeat UP Yoddha 41-36. The Titans bid adieu to PKL 2019 on a beautiful note after squeezing the life out of UP Yoddha.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019 Schedule, news, points table, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi, and fantasy tips.