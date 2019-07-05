PKL 2019: 3 players to look out for from Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 05 Jul 2019, 20:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vikash Kandola will be key for Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers made an entry into the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5 along with Gujarat Fortune Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha. The Sonipat-based franchise reached the play-offs in their debut season of PKL but, faltered in their second edition to crash out in the group stage.

The Steelers had a solid defense in season five with the likes of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada in their squad. In the next season, they had a strong raiding attack led by Monu Goyat.

However, for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Steelers have a relatively weaker squad compared to the previous two editions of the league.

With the format of the PKL undergoing a major change in 2019, Haryana may find it hard to make it to the second round. However, we should not forget the fact that these are the teams that often punch above their weight and surprise the fans.

As we build up to the upcoming PKL 2019, here is a look at three players who could have a fantastic season with the the Haryana Steelers.

#3 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dharmaraj Cheralathan will represent the Haryana Steelers for the first time in PKL history this year. The senior defender has played for multiple franchises in the past seasons and it is surprising that none of them have ever retained his services. Though he is not so agile as he once was, nobody can deny the fact that he is still one of the best corner defenders in the league.

The 2016 World Cup winner has over 250 tackle points to his name in 99 PKL matches. He also has the unique ability of playing at both the corner positions. Given that he is the team’s most experienced player, Cheralathan may be assigned the captaincy duty of the Haryana Steelers.

1 / 3 NEXT