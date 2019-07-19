PKL 2019: Top 3 players to look out for from the Gujarat Fortune Giants

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence from the 20th of July

Gujarat Fortune Giants, coached by ace former player Manpreet Singh, made a debut back in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi. The Fortune Giants are easily one of the best teams in the league, given that they came into action just two seasons back but have made the finals in both editions.

Having played two finals already, one against Patna Pirates and the other against Bengaluru Bulls, they have enjoyed a terrific run in the Pro Kabaddi League but will be keen to go all the way in this season.

As we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019, let us have a look at the top 3 players from the Gujarat Fortune Giants season 7 squad who can have a massive impact in PKL 7.

#3 Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar (R) has gathered 135 points in 50 matches till date

Sunil Kumar made his Pro Kabaddi League debut back in season five for the Gujarat Fortune Giants. He had a successful campaign, given that his team reached the finals in their debut season itself.

Coach Manpreet Singh had an immense level of trust in Sunil, enough to hand him the captain's armband in the sixth season, where Sunil did not disappoint and lived up to his expectations.

He has been successfully keeping the raiders at bay with his diving thigh-holds. Till date, this right-cover defender has gathered 135 points from just two seasons.

In season 6, Sunil guided his team brilliantly to the finals where they unfortunately lost to the Bengaluru Bulls. For PKL 2019, Sunil's alliance with Parvesh Bhainswal will be a key factor.

