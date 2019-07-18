PKL 2019: Top 3 players to look out for from the Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have a strong team this season

The seventh season of the much anticipated Pro Kabaddi League is all set to kick off from July 20, 2019, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans will be the first team to play their home leg and have been a part of the league since the first edition of the league. Up until the last season, kabaddi's 'poster boy' Rahul Chaudhari was a crucial part of their squad and for Pro Kabaddi 2019, he will turn out for the Tamil Thalaivas.

The Titans' journey in the league, however, has been full of ups and downs. Having finished in fifth place from the inaugural season, they put up a fine performance in the second season to finish second on the points table.

They almost reached the finale in the fourth season but could only claim the fourth position in the end. However, over the past two seasons, the Telugu Titans' performance has been pretty underwhelming.

From the season 7 auctions, the Titans made heads turn by shelling out a whopping ₹145 lakh for the services of Siddharth Sirish Desai and also did well to bring back the services of ace corner defenders Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj.

As we build up to Pro Kabaddi 2019, here is a look at three players who can make a massive impact for the Telugu Titans.

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj was bought by Telugu Titans for₹60 lakhs

Vishal Bhardwaj was snapped up by the Telugu Titans' management for a total of ₹60 lakhs. The corner defender made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi League with the Telugu Titans, in the fourth season of PKL but played only two matches and scored seven points.

His performance in the fifth season was terrific as he ended up third on the best defenders' list. Only 20 years of age at that time, he scored an impressive 71 points in 22 matches and improved his strike rate in season 6, picking up 60 points from 17 matches.

With his partnership alongside Abozar Mighani set to come to light yet again for season 7, Vishal's proficiency will be key for the Titans.

