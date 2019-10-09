PKL 2019: Top 5 defenders from the Panchkula leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 106 // 09 Oct 2019, 16:32 IST

Parvesh Bhainswal led the defensive unit of Gujarat Fortune Giants from the front

The Panchkula leg of the 2019 edition of Pro Kabaddi League ended last Friday as the action has now moved to Greater Noida. The home team, Haryana Steelers sealed their place in the playoffs during the Panchkula leg, much to the satisfaction of the home fans. However, the Steelers did not have a perfect run at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex.

They had a 50 percent win record with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 fixtures. The raiders of all the teams ruled the roost in Panchkula as the fans witnessed multiple high-scoring encounters during the course of the leg.

The defenders struggled to keep the raiders down, committing a host of unsuccessful tackles in the process. But even in these testing times, the following five defenders managed to impress kabaddi fans with their tackling abilities.

Here's a look at the top 5 defenders from the Panchkula leg -

#5 Nitesh Kumar - 7 tackle points (U.P. Yoddha)

Nitesh Kumar scored a High 5 in the only match U.P. Yoddha played in Panchkula

Match - 1, Tackle Points - 7, Average Tackle Points/Match - 7

The captain of U.P. Yoddha, Nitesh Kumar led his side from the front in the match against the home team, Haryana Steelers. The Lucknow-based franchise ensured that the Steelers do not kick off their home leg on a winning note by defeating them in the opening encounter.

Kumar took an astounding number of 7 tackle points in the match to keep Vikash Kandola and Co. silent. He received good support from his partner, Sumit, who took 3 tackle points in the match.

This stellar performance even helped Kumar break into the top 5 of the 'Most Tackle Points' list of PKL 2019.

