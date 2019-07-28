PKL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite kabaddi player

Virat Kohli was in attendance for last night's match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba

What's the story?

Virat Kohli took part in a rapid-fire interview where he revealed which Indian players would he pick in starting seven, his favourite kabaddi player and much more.

In case you didn't know...

Virat Kohli attended the first day of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 as a special guest. He sang the national anthem to kick off the proceedings before enjoying the game between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan from the stands.

The heart of the matter

Before his appearance as the special guest, Virat Kohli had taken part in a rapid-fire Q&A session where he answered multiple interesting questions. When asked of his favourite kabaddi player, the stalwart took no time to state that Tamil Thalaivas' raider, Rahul Chaudhari, was his favourite. He revealed that he loves the consistency that Rahul has.

On being asked which players of the Indian team would he pick in his kabaddi seven, the Indian captain said that he would include the mightier lot of his team consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in his team. To complete the seven, he added the name of KL Rahul.

Kohli opined that the combination of Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari is the Mahi-Virat combo of kabaddi. He preferred to play as a raider rather than a defender but even felt that the do-or-die raids are some of the toughest situations in kabaddi.

What's next?

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team on their tour to West Indies starting August 3. On the kabaddi side, the action continues in Mumbai as the fans will witness a clash between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers before the hosts, U Mumba take on the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, in the 2nd match.