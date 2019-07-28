×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite kabaddi player

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
17   //    28 Jul 2019, 17:30 IST

Virat Kohli was in attendance for last night's match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba
Virat Kohli was in attendance for last night's match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba

What's the story?

Virat Kohli took part in a rapid-fire interview where he revealed which Indian players would he pick in starting seven, his favourite kabaddi player and much more.

In case you didn't know...

Virat Kohli attended the first day of the Mumbai leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 as a special guest. He sang the national anthem to kick off the proceedings before enjoying the game between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan from the stands.

The heart of the matter

Before his appearance as the special guest, Virat Kohli had taken part in a rapid-fire Q&A session where he answered multiple interesting questions. When asked of his favourite kabaddi player, the stalwart took no time to state that Tamil Thalaivas' raider, Rahul Chaudhari, was his favourite. He revealed that he loves the consistency that Rahul has.

On being asked which players of the Indian team would he pick in his kabaddi seven, the Indian captain said that he would include the mightier lot of his team consisting of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in his team. To complete the seven, he added the name of KL Rahul.

Kohli opined that the combination of Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari is the Mahi-Virat combo of kabaddi. He preferred to play as a raider rather than a defender but even felt that the do-or-die raids are some of the toughest situations in kabaddi.

What's next?

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team on their tour to West Indies starting August 3. On the kabaddi side, the action continues in Mumbai as the fans will witness a clash between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers before the hosts, U Mumba take on the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls, in the 2nd match.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Tamil Thalaivas Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rahul Chaudhari
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 4: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, predicting each team's starting 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 4: Telugu Titans v Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9: Dabang Delhi K.C. v Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 : Predicting Tamil Thalaivas' starting seven for the initial matches
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: The best raider from each team
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: "Rahul Chaudhari is the most hard-working player in the team," says Tamil Thalaivas' captain Ajay Thakur
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Rahul Chaudhari vs Pardeep Narwal: Who could end up with the most points at the end of the season?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi: 3 raiders with the most number of Super Raids
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Strongest Playing 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us