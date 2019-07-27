×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL 2019: Virat Kohli to appear as special guest on the opening night of the Mumbai leg

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
45   //    27 Jul 2019, 18:12 IST

Virat Kohli will be in attendance tonight at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Virat Kohli will be in attendance tonight at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

What's the story?

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli will appear as a special guest on the opening night of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The stalwart will recite the national anthem as well as attend the first match of the night between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

The background

The Pro Kabaddi League has a tradition of inviting celebrities to sing the national anthem on the opening night of their new leg. Well-known celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and many more have had the honour of singing the national anthem during the Pro Kabaddi League.

Also, this is not the first time that Virat Kohli will join the kabaddi fever. The mega star had earlier attended the league in 2016 as well.

The heart of the matter

The officials of Pro Kabbadi League had been hyping up the arrival of a special guest on the first night of the Mumbai leg. The special guest was later revealed to be Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain had recently led the team to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019. He will join the team to tour the West Indies soon. However, for now, he is trying to enjoy his time off as much as possible.

What's next?

Two mouth-watering clashes are set to take place in Mumbai tonight. The first match will see the hosts U Mumba locking horns with their neighbours, Puneri Paltan in a Maharashtra derby. The second game of the night will see both the undefeated teams of the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors clash to maintain their winning momentum.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi points table 2019, news, results, Pro kabaddi schedule 2019, and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans v U Mumba: "The first match of the season is always difficult," says star defender Fazel Atrachali
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019, Match 1: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba - Predicting each team's playing 7
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Ranking all the teams based on their Facebook followers
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for U Mumba
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019, Match 5 - U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, predicting each team's starting 7
RELATED STORY
U Mumba Kabaddi announces Fazel Atrachali as the team’s captain and Sandeep Narwal as vice captain
RELATED STORY
VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Official Schedule & Dates Revealed, Download PDF File of PKL Timetable 
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Records created by teams in the past season 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us