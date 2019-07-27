PKL 2019: Virat Kohli to appear as special guest on the opening night of the Mumbai leg

Virat Kohli will be in attendance tonight at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

What's the story?

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli will appear as a special guest on the opening night of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The stalwart will recite the national anthem as well as attend the first match of the night between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.

The background

The Pro Kabaddi League has a tradition of inviting celebrities to sing the national anthem on the opening night of their new leg. Well-known celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and many more have had the honour of singing the national anthem during the Pro Kabaddi League.

Also, this is not the first time that Virat Kohli will join the kabaddi fever. The mega star had earlier attended the league in 2016 as well.

The heart of the matter

The officials of Pro Kabbadi League had been hyping up the arrival of a special guest on the first night of the Mumbai leg. The special guest was later revealed to be Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain had recently led the team to the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019. He will join the team to tour the West Indies soon. However, for now, he is trying to enjoy his time off as much as possible.

What's next?

Two mouth-watering clashes are set to take place in Mumbai tonight. The first match will see the hosts U Mumba locking horns with their neighbours, Puneri Paltan in a Maharashtra derby. The second game of the night will see both the undefeated teams of the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors clash to maintain their winning momentum.

