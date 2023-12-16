PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Puneri Paltan is all set to go face-to-face against the Bengal Warriors in the 25th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be hosting this game on Saturday, December 16.

Puneri Paltan didn’t have an ideal start to their home leg, as they tasted defeat for the first time this season.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat picked up nine and eight raid points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as the Pune-based franchise slipped to sixth place in the points table after three games following their 44-39 loss against the Steelers.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, defeated three-time championsThe Patna Pirates 60-42 to secure their second consecutive win this season.

The trio of Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, and Shrikant Jadhav registered an impressive super 10 as the team stands tall on top of the points table with 18 points from four games.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, 25th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 16, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): L W W

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W W T W

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S and Shrikant Jadhav

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

Bengal Warriors have played like a combined unit so far. Maninder Singh, along with Nitin Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav, has led the raiding unit of the team, while Shubham Shinde has been instrumental in the defense.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit of the Puneri Paltan looked clueless while facing an in-form Vinay, who notched up 15 raid points in their previous game. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat will be hoping for some support from their defenders in the next game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are expected to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda