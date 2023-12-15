PKL 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details

Puneri Paltan will take on Haryana Steelers in the 24th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Friday (December 15).

Puneri Paltan have started the season on a high, winning their first two matches on the trot, including a dominant 43-32 win over U Mumba in their previous outing. Mohit Goyat led the charge as the raider notched up 12 points in the game.

The Pune-based side are currently placed fifth in the points table with 10 points.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have 10 points from three games with two wins and one loss. After a disappointing 57-27 defeat against UP Yoddhas to begin the season, the Steelers have won two matches consecutively.

Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai played a crucial role for the Steelers with 10 points in their recent win over Dabang Delhi.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match 24, PKL 2023

Date: December 15, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Ashish and Vinay

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan will look to start their home leg with a victory. They will start the match as favorites, having outplayed both their opponents so far. The Paltan's defensive unit is expected to pose a major threat to Haryana’s out-of-form raiders.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will rely heavily on their defensive unit to stop the in-form raiders of the home team. The team will expect their raiding duo of Siddharth Desai and Vinay to step up and support the defence in their next game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar