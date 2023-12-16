PKL 2023, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

Telugu Titans will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the 26th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to this exciting encounter on Saturday (December 16).

The Titans are having a horrible season at the moment, as they have lost four consecutive games on the trot, including a 38-36 loss against the Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing.

With just two points from four games, the Pawan Sehrawat-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, also tasted defeat in their previous outing against the Haryana Steelers.

Naveen Kumar single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of Haryana but he failed to receive any support from the other end as the team slipped to 11th place in the points table with six points from three games.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, 26th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 16, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L W L

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Milad Jabbari, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit and Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Vishal Bharadwaj, Mohit, Yogesh and Himmat Antil.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat have performed consistently for their respective teams so far, but they haven’t received much support from the other players. The defensive unit of Dabang Delhi KC looks more settled as compared to the Telugu Titans.

The raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik is expected to expose the weak defence of the Telugu Titans once again. They will start as clear favorites to dominate this match and secure their second victory of the season.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda