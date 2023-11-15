PKL 2023: Top 5 defenders to look out for 

In the dynamic realm of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), where raiders often take the limelight, defenders play an equally pivotal role in shaping a team's success. A solid defence is the backbone of any championship-winning squad.

It's not just about the seasoned players; the league also witnesses the emergence of young defenders who bring a fresh and energetic approach to the game. On that note let's look at the top 5 defenders to look out for in the upcoming season.

#1 Fazel Atrachali

The Gujarat Giants made a resounding statement in the season 10 auction by breaking the bank to acquire the services of PKL's all-time best defender, Fazel Atrachali, securing him for ₹1.6 crores. Known as the 'Sultan,' Atrachali is a defensive force to be reckoned with.

As a steadfast captain and two-time champion, the Iranian has earned his place in PKL history. He boasts 424 tackle points, including 24 super tackles, with a commendable tackle success rate of 55 percent.

Atrachali has played a crucial role in guiding teams to championship victories, including the U Mumba in Season 2 and the Patna Pirates in Season 4. He played a pivotal role in leading the Puneri Paltan to the final in the last season.

With his wealth of experience and strong leadership qualities, Fazel Atrachali now presents the Gujarat Giants with a solid opportunity to secure their first-ever title.

#2 Sagar Rathee

Sagar emerges as another standout player, playing a pivotal role in the Tamil Thalaivas' semi-final run last year. In his debut season, he showcased his defensive skills by securing the most tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas, scoring an impressive 83 points.

Sagar's form continued into the ninth season, where he finished as the second-best defender with 53 tackle points.

Sagar's expertise lies in ankle holds and blocks, boasting a 52 percent tackle success rate over the last two seasons.

Retained by the Tamil Thalaivas for the upcoming season, Sagar is poised to build on his impressive performances and contribute significantly to the team's defensive strategy.

#3 Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal, the right corner defender for the Bengaluru Bulls, played a crucial role in their semi-final run last year, amassing 73 tackle points.

With a total of 200 tackle points in all his 71 PKL matches, Nandal has proven to be an aggressive and strategic defender. Boasting a 50 percent tackle success rate, he excels in reading the game and executing precise tackles.

Retained by the Bulls in the elite category for Season 10, Saurabh Nandal is expected to be a defensive pillar for the team.

#4 Rinku

Rinku, the right corner defender for the U Mumba, has been a consistent performer in the last two seasons, playing 41 matches and securing 120 tackle points. Known for his calm yet aggressive style, Rinku is a specialist in ankle holds.

With a knack for crouching at the right time to secure victories, Rinku remains a key asset for the U Mumba's defence.

#5 Ankush

Ankush made a brilliant debut with the Jaipur Pink Panthers last year, playing a pivotal role in their second PKL title victory. Topping the table in tackle points with a monumental 89 points in 24 games, Ankush showcased his prowess in ankle holds and back holds.

With a remarkable 64 percent tackle success rate, he pinned down top raiders and established himself as a formidable force. Ankush's impressive debut season sets the stage for high expectations in PKL 2023.