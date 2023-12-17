PKL 2023, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details

U Mumba will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas in the 28th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will be hosting this exciting clash on Sunday (December 17).

After two consecutive losses, U Mumba returned to winning ways as they secured a hard-fought 42-40 victory over the three-time champion Patna Pirates.

With two wins and as many losses from four games, the Surinder Singh-led side is currently placed ninth in the points table with 11 points.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have played consistently so far as they have lost just once in their previous two games.

On the back of a 38-36 win over the Telugu Titans, they are currently one place below their rivals with 10 points, having won two of their previous three games so far.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, 28th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 17, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

U Mumba (MUM): W L L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W L W

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Visvanath V

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia and Mohit

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Narender Hoshiyar led the raiding department of the team against the Telugu Titans, scoring an impressive 10 points in the game. Meanwhile, Sahil Singh was instrumental in the defense, as the defender registered a high-five and picked up six points.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was the only positive for the team in their previous outing, as the Iranian all-rounder notched up 13 points in the game. The team will expect more from their defensive unit in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win the match.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda