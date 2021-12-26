Pro Kabaddi 2021 Result: "No love lost for Pardeep Narwal" as U.P. Yoddha bask in victory over Patna Pirates in a thriller on Christmas Day

U.P. Yoddha beat the Patna Pirates 36-35 in match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 on Saturday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru. Christmas Day Panga witnessed a "Triple Header," starting off with the most anticipated fixture between the Patna Pirates and U.P. Yoddha.

The multi-time champions, the Patna Pirates, had started their campaign with a convincing win over the Haryana Steelers, while their opponents had certainly begun on the back foot. U.P. Yoddha faced a loss against the defending champions of the PKL, the mighty Bengal Warriors, in their first match.

Patna Pirates' performance without their main player, Pardeep Narwal, who was instrumental in their three-peat PKL title triumph, was a million-dollar question. Well, the moment has arrived, and we can somewhat draw a sort of conclusion to that intriguing question, courtesy of last night’s exciting match.

As expected, the "Dubki King" looked all-set to strike and claim points, not just for the Pirates, but for the Yoddhas of U.P.. With that being said, viewers watching from home were certainly on the edge of their seats watching a thriller this weekend with the top-class action sport of Pro Kabaddi.

The Patna Pirates had sheer dominance in the PKL for consecutive years, and guess who was their pinnacle of success? Pardeep "Record-Breaker" Narwal. Ever since he arrived from the Bengaluru Bulls after his debut season, it seemed like this bond would be for eternity, but that’s not the case now.

Pardeep Narwal donned the opposite colors of U.P. Yoddha and went roaring up against his former side.

Head-to-head in PKL: Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha

Before this match, the Patna Pirates had a slight advantage over their opponents, but after last night’s result, the scenario has changed.

Total Matches: 9

Patna Pirates

Wins: 4

Win Percentage: 50%

U.P. Yoddha

Wins: 4

Win Percentage: 50%

Draws: 1

Top Performers: Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha

U.P. Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal: 12 Raid Points (9 touch points and 3 bonus points)

Sumit: 6 Tackle Points

Gurdeep: 3 Tackles Points

Shrikant Jadhav: 3 Raid Points (3 touch points)

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar: 10 Points (5 raid points and 5 tackle points)

Prashanth Kumar Rai: 8 Raid Points (5 touch points and 3 bonus points)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh: 7 Tackle Points

Monu Goyat: 5 Points (4 raid points and 1 tackle point)

Line-ups:

Patna Pirates:

Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain), Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, and Sunil Kumar.

Subs: Guman Singh, Shubham Shinde

Coach: Ram Mehar Singh

U.P. Yoddha:

Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar (Captain), Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, and Sumit.

Subs: Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar, Gaurav Kumar

Coach: Jasveer Singh

Best Fantasy Picks: The Dream Team

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar

All-rounder: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Defenders: Sumit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Anshu Singh

Points Table:

