PKL Auction 2018: List of all players participating in this year's PKL auction

A total of 421 players are set to go under the hammer in the auction

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST News 30 May 2018, 13:55 IST 5.72K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Niwas Hooda is sure to earn a fat contract with his all-round prowess

The full list of players who will go under the hammer on the May 30th and 31st 2018 was released by the organisers, which will feature the likes of Anup Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari, amongst others.

A total of 422 players are set to be auctioned across the two days which will also see 58 overseas players and 87 youngsters from the Future Kabaddi Heroes programme in line to earn a contract with one of the twelve teams in the picture.

Ahead of the auctions, 21 elite players have been retained by nine franchises with U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P Yoddha opting to release all their players in an approach to start afresh. The 'Final Bid Match' card, which is set to add a new dimension to the auctions that also offers teams a chance to get back some of their players from the previous seasons.

Here is the full list of players, who will be going under the hammer divided according to their playing positions -- raiders, defenders and all-rounders. This list excludes the players, who have been retained by the franchises, and the New Young Players.

Raiders

Category A

Jang Kun Lee

Anup Kumar

Deepak Narwal

K Prapanjan

Kashiling Adake

Monu Goyat

Nitin Tomar

Pawan Kumar

Rahul Chaudhari

Rishank Devadiga

Shrikant Jadhav

Sukesh Hegde

Wazir Singh

Category B

Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali

Abhinandan Kumar

Ajay Kumar

Chandran Ranjith

Surjeet Singh

Darshan Kadian

Deepak Kumar Dahiya

GU Jothirlingam

Jasvir Singh

K Jayaseelan

Mahesh Goud

Prasanth Kumar Rai

R Shriram

R Suresh Kumar

Ravit Kumar

Rohit Baliyan

Sanjay Kumar

K Selvamani

Shabeer Bapu

Surender Singh

Tushar Patil

Vikas Kumar Daiya

Vikash Khandola

Vinod Kumar

Category C

David Mosambayi

Dong Geon Lee

Felix Opana

Khomsan Thongkham

Lal Mohar Yadav

Mohd Fatin Fuhad

Mohd Masud Karim

Md. Zakir Hossain

Milinda Chathuranga

Sulieman Kabir

Waheed Al Hasani

Abhinandan Chandel

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Nagar

Abhishek Singh

Ajvender Singh

Akshay Jadhav

Amit Nagar

Amit Rathi

Anand Patil

Anand V

Anil

Anil Kumar

Ankit Malik

Arjun Deshwal

Avtar Singh

Bhanu Tomar

Bhavani Rajput

Bodi Yadav

Divesh Tripathi

Gangadhari Mallesh

Gautam Kumar

Gulveer Singh

Gurwinder Singh

Harikrishnan

Kamal Jatt

Karthiyen P

Kuldeep

M Thivakaran

Maninder Singh

Manjeet

Manoj Kumar

Mohan Raman G

Mohd Bilal

Mohit Choudhary

Munish

Naseeb

Nitin Madane

P Varatharajulu

Paritosh Tewathia

Parvesh

Pawan

Pawan Kumar

R Arjun Kumar

Rahul Choudhary

Rakesh Narwal

Ravi Dalal

Ravindra Dhage

Rohit

Rohit Choudhary

Rohit Prajapat

Sachin

Sandeep Tomar

Sarang Deshmukh

Sateesh S

Satish Kumar

Shubam Palkar

Siddharth Desai

Sombir

Sultan Dange

Sumit

Sunil Jaipal

Sunil Siddhgavali

Sunny

Suresu Kumar

Umesh Mhatre

Vikas Kumar

Vikas Jaglan

Vikrant

Vineet Sharma

Vinod Kumar

Vinoth Kumar

Vinoth Paulyas

Vipin Malik

Virender

Vishnu Uthaman

Yogesh Hooda

Defenders

Category A

Abozar Mohajermighani

Fazel Atrachali

Sandeep Dhull

Surinder Nada

Mahender Singh

Parvesh Bhainswal

Jeeva Kumar

Mohit Chillar

Ravinder Pahal

Darshan J

Category B

Hadi Oshtorak

Ziaur Rehman

Farhad Milaghardan

Joginder Narwal

Kuldeep Singh

Santosh BS

Sunil

Prem Singh

Rakesh Kumar

Rohit Rana

Sachin Shingade

Viraj Landge

Ashish Kumar

Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Baldev Singh

Satpal

D Suresh Kumar

Rajaguru Subramanian

Ravi Kumar

Somvir Shekhar

Vishal Mane

Category C

Bassy Jonathan

Chaminda Mudyanselage

Filip Szczeski

Jae Min Lee

Jaepil Jo

Piotr Karnowicz

Young Chang Ko

Hadi Tajik

Khateravan Mariapan

Md. Sabuj Mia

Mugilan Batumalai

Piotr Sitek

Ranidu Chamara

Piotr Pamulak

Ajay Singh

Amit Sharma

Amit Chillar

Anil Kumar

Dharmendra Singh

Jawahar Vivek

M Sekar

N Renjith

R Aravind Raja

Rajeev Kumar

Sachin Kumar

Sachin Vittala

Sandeep

Sandeep

Sanket Chavan

Vijay Kumar

Vijender Singh

Virender Chillar

Anil Kumar

Anubhav

Babu M

C Manoj Kumar

Deepak Dhull

GS Manikandan

Gurvinder Singh

Jeeva Gopal

Manoj Kumar

Nitin More

Rajesh Manokaran

Ram Kumar Sah

Sanoj Kumar

Shashank Wankhede

Krushna Madane

Ruturaj Koravi

Shivraj Jadhav

Sushil Bhosle

Vinod Kumar

D Gopu

Adinath Gavali

B Suresh

Dinesh Tomar

Gurpreet Singh

Manoj Dhull

Nitesh BR

Pardeep

Prashant Chavan

Rahul Mawne

Raju Lal Choudhary

Ravinder

Ravinder Kumar

Sandeep Hooda

Sandeep Malik

Satish

T Prabhakaran

Virender Singh

Afzal Razak

Bajirao Hodage

Deepak Yadav

Mahender Dhaka

Muruthu M

Nitin Mavi

Pandranki Prasad

Prathap P

Rahul Kumar

Ravi Kumar

Rohit Kumar

Swapnil Shinde

Vignesh B

Vijin T

Vikas Kale

Mohit Gaur

Sandeep Chillar

Abhinav Singh

Amit Kumar

Naveen

All-rounders

Category A

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Kuldeep Singh

Manjeet Chillar

Ran Singh

Shrikant Tewathia

Category B

Bhupender Thakur

Rakesh Kumar

Sagar Krishna

Sidharth

Suresh

Category C

Chan Sik Park

Chia-Ming Chang

Chrispine Otieno Oketch

Dicki Candra

Dong Gyu Kim

Dong Ju Hong

Gyung Tae Kim

Hyunil Park

I Halus Suandana Wayan

James Obilo

Lahiru Bandara

Makoto Sawazu

Michal Spiczko

Mohammad Maghshoudlu

Mohammad Hossain

Ogak Odhiambo

Patrick Muvai

Sanjay Shrestha

Seong Kim

Taedeok Eom

Kono Takamitsu

Tin Phonchoo

Victor Obier

Wei Hung Lin

Ajinkya Kapre

Amir Dhumal

Amit

Ananth Kumar

Ankit Sangwan

Arun Kumar N

Arun Pandian

Ashwin

Awanish Kumar

Balbir Singh

Beesu Yakanna

Bhupender Singh

Chandan V

Chethan S

Dadaso Awad

Dalbir

Deepak Kumar

Dhruv

Durvesh Patil

Elangeshwaran R

Ganesh Raghuwanshi

Gurdeep

Hari Bhagwan

Jasmer Gulia

K Senthilprakash

Mahender Reddy

Mahesh Magdum

Mahipal Narwal

Mandeep

Manjeet

N Shiva Ramakrishna

Nagaraj Siddi

Narender Hooda

Naveen

Nitin Kumar

Parmod Narwal

Parveen Narwal

Pawan

Preetam Chillar

Raj Soheel Babu

Rajesh Narwal

Ramesh K

Rohit Kumar

Rupesh Tomar

Sandeep

Sandeep Kumar

Sanjay Kumar

Senthamzhiselvan

Sourav V

Sujit Maharana

Sunil

Suraj Gurjar

Suyog Rajapkar

Vikash

Vittal Meti

Yatharth Deshwal

Yogesh Subhash Sawant

Narender

Randeep Singh

Rajesh Dhiman