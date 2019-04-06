PKL Auction 2019: 5 players who could be bargain buys in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

Can Shabeer Bapu prove his mettle?

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is only a few months away. As a curtain raiser to the mega event, the player auctions will be held on the 8th and 9th of April 2019 which will pose as an opportunity for the teams in the fray to snap up the services of some of the best players across the globe.

The retention list, which came out only a couple of weeks prior, featured some big names such as Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Rohit Kumar but also sprung a few surprises with big names such as Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat and Surender Nada missing out from claiming a spot in the list.

While the price tags on these stalwarts could have been one driving factor to release them into the auction pool, their experience and influence on the league bring with it a lot of excitement to witness which team snaps up their services.

However, in a galaxy of stars, there have been a few players who have quite often sparkled in a couple of matches but have been overshadowed by powerful performances by some other players.

Here, we take a look at five players, whose services could be expected to be a bargain purchase but could have a massive impact during the tournament.

#5 Chandran Ranjit

Chandran Ranjit

The dashing raider was in some scintillating form in the previous season for Dabang Delhi as he notched up a total of 153 points from 24 matches and will be yet again on the radar of many teams in this auction.

Having represented the Gujarat Fortunegiants in season five, Ranjit's performances in the fag end of the season attracted the Dabang Delhi franchise to break the bank for his services as he earned a whopping contract of ₹61.25 lakh and repaid faith instilled in him by the franchise.

With the raider also bringing out his defensive skills towards the end of the season, Ranjit will certainly be on top of the list for the 'most sought' raiders but will undoubtedly turn out to be a proven performer this season.

