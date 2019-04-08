PKL Auction 2019: Top 5 costliest buys from Day 1

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 800 // 08 Apr 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth Desai will look to lead the way for the Titans

The opening day of the auctions ahead of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League witnessed yet another landmark as Siddharth Desai and Nitin Tomar claimed the top honours with deals in excess of ₹1 Crore.

With big names such as Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga forced to settle for a lesser pay from the previous season, the opening session of the day also featured the likes of Iranians Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors) and Abozar Mighani (Telugu Titans) earning massive contracts.

However, on a day when the franchises splurged money on some big names, stalwarts such as Girish Ernak (₹33 lakh) and Jaideep (₹35 lakh) could be considered a steal with their proven credentials from last season bound to hold them in good stead for the season ahead.

At the end of an exciting opening day, here we take a look at the five costliest buys from the proceedings of Day 1.

#5 Sandeep Narwal - ₹89 lakhs (U Mumba)

Sandeep Narwal will look to build a strong alliance with Fazel Atrachali

The burly right-corner defender attracted a number of bidders as he was the second player to be auctioned from the set. With 66 points from 18 games, Sandeep Narwal was not in the best of form during season six, but for U Mumba, it was the experience that mattered more.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started off the bidding for Narwal, until U Mumba jumped in with a couple of bids. U Mumba then raised the bid to ₹50 lakh as they beat a couple of challenges from Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi.

The Bengaluru Bulls then pulled out that left U Mumba locked in with the Dabang Delhi but in the end, the Ronnie Screwvala-led side had the final laugh as they signed the all-rounder for a sum of ₹89 lakh.

With Fazel Athrachali on the left corner and Sandeep Narwal on the right corner, U Mumba's defense will certainly wear a dominating look in the seventh season.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement