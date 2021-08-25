PKL Auction 2021: Predicting 3 defenders who could get the highest bids

A little under a week remains until the much-anticipated PKL Auction 2021 and fans' buzz has reached fever pitch. The 12 teams will engage in a battle of wits and strategy to build their dream squad for the upcoming season.

Kabaddi has traditionally been considered a raider's game. It wasn't until the Season 6 auction that Fazel Atrachali became the first defender to receive a bid of ₹1 crore. The previous couple of auctions have seen franchises splurge a significant portion of their purse over those who man the defense.

With some key defenders all set to be auctioned, here's a look at three defenders who might receive the highest bids at PKL Auction 2021:

#3 P.O. Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh is a premier defender who will go under the hammer at PKL Auction 2021.

P.O. Surjeet Singh is currently one of the most feared names in the kabaddi circuit. The cover defender's ability to dash and block raiders looking for bonus points is his specialty and has been on display over the course of his career.

Surjeet was the most successful cover defender in Season 7 with 63 tackle points to his name. With impressive stats under his belt that just seem to keep getting better with each passing season, Singh might bag a big contract at the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

#2 Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Sandeep Dhull had a fantastic couple of seasons for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull's meteoric rise in the PKL has been buoyed by textbook tackling skills and brute strength. The 25-year-old will be one of the best corner defenders on offer at the PKL Auction 2021.

Dhull has finished in the top five defenders with the most tackle points over the last couple of seasons and franchises will definitely be having his name as part of their wishlist. With Dhull's name being introduced at the auction after a couple of seasons, franchises can be expected to go all out to acquire the skilled defender.

#1 Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh took the kabaddi world by storm with his performances.

Mahender Singh fetched an astounding ₹80 lakh in 2019, which was the highest bid for a specialist Indian defender. Although the Bengaluru Bulls exercised the FBM option, Singh's name sparked a bidding war in the auction room.

What followed was yet another amazing season by 'The Bulldozer' as he scored 61 tackle points. The cover defender has excelled while plying his trade for the Bulls, making his release quite jaw-dropping. It would definitely not be surprising to see Singh become the highest-paid defender at the PKL Auction 2021.

