PKL Auction 2021: 3 players Bengal Warriors might target 

Defending champions Bengal Warriors arguably have one of the strongest sides going into the PKL Auction 2021. The side is one of the few to have retained its skipper, with Maninder Singh all set to don the Warriors jersey once again.

Along with their talismanic raider, the Warriors have also retained Iranian star Mohammad Nabibaksh, Rinku Narwal and Ravindra Kumawat. The Bengal franchise has not renewed the contracts of Sukesh Hegde, K Prapanjan, Baldev Singh and a host of other players, and has opted to rebuild the team around their core players.

Coming into the PKL Auction 2021, the Bengal Warriors will have quite a lot of players that they will have shortlisted. With some big names going under the hammer, here are three players whom the Bengal Warriors might snap up at the PKL Auction 2021:

#3 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal's energy on the mat is truly a sight to behold.

Sandeep Narwal's speed and deceptive agility has been admired by one and all. The burly all-rounder was released by U Mumba and will be up for grabs at the PKL Auction 2021.

Sandeep brings a variety of skills to the table. His experience combined with his eclectic swiftness on the mat holds him in good stead. The Bengal Warriors might just turn towards Sandeep Narwal at the PKL Auction 2021 and further bolster their already formidable side.

#2 Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal plied his trade for the Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 7

Ravinder Pahal was surprisingly not retained by the Dabang Delhi K.C. for PKL 8. The corner defender was in top form for his side in the previous edition, finishing joint-seventh on the list of defenders with the most tackle points with 63 points to his name.

'The Hawk' has consistently put in decent performances over the season and is a force to be reckoned with. The Bengal Warriors have released Baldev Singh and might eye Pahal in a bid to partner him up with Rinku Narwal for PKL 8.

#1 Shrikant Jadhav

Shrikant Jadhav will be a star attraction at the PKL Auction 2021

Shrikant Jadhav was a revelation for the U.P. Yoddha as he finished as the raider with the highest points for his side. While poor form plagued the likes of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat, Jadhav emerged as the leader of U.P. Yoddha's raiding department.

Jadhav has excelled in pressure situations and has tasted success in do-or-die raids. Being a left-raider, Jadhav will complement the right-raiding Maninder Singh well. Thus the Bengal Warriors could very well target Jadhav at the PKL Auction 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee