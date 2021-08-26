PKL Auction 2021: 3 players the Jaipur Pink Panthers could target this year

Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost their magical touch post their title-win in the first edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Pink Panthers have had subpar outings in most other editions since their win in the inaugural season.

Jaipur's management have opted for a makeover of their squad, releasing some big names from their side. Along with skipper Deepak Hooda, the Jaipur franchise has released ace defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and raiders Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke.

However, they have retained the likes of Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal and Vishal Lather along with four New Young Players. The Jaipur side will have a heavy purse at their disposal at PKL Auction 2021 and will look to add some big names to their side. Here are three players who the Pink Panthers might possibly target:

#3 Chandran Ranjit:

The Jaipur outfit might target Ranjit at PKL Auction 2021.

Chandran Ranjit is quite an underrated raider going around into the kabaddi circuit. The 30-year old has ample experience under his belt and has time and again proved his worth.

Ranjit has been quite consistent with his performances over the previous two editions. The raider will be looking to further improve his performance this season and the Pink Panthers might snap him up at the auction this year.

#2 Surender Nada:

Surender Nada will be one of the star attractions at PKL Auction 2021.

Surender Nada will be hungry to make a roaring comeback in the Pro Kabaddi League after the corner defender was ruled out of the previous edition. Injury has plagued the left corner specialist time and again.

Nada possesses one of the strongest ankle holds among the players and franchises will certainly be looking towards him to man the left corner. The 34-year old was part of the title-winning U Mumba side and could form a perilous duo with the retained Amit Hooda.

Dubki King Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer in PKL Auction 2021.

Possibly the most surprising release ahead of PKL Auction 2021 was that of Pardeep Narwal. The 'Record-Breaker' has led his side to victory on three occasions.

Ever since he was bought by the Patna Pirates, Narwal has consistently finished in the top three highest raid point scorers. With the Pink Panthers in need of a star player and skipper, Pardeep Narwal will most likely be at the top of their wishlist going into the PKL Auction 2021.

