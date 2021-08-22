PKL Auction 2021: 3 teams that might target Pardeep Narwal

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer for the first time in many seasons after the Patna Pirates decided to release the star raider ahead of the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

With 59 players retained ahead of PKL Auction 2021, a couple of releases raised eyebrows among the ardent kabaddi fans. The most surprising name on the list of players not retained was that of Pardeep.

Pardeep has single-handedly carried the team's raiding department as Patna Pirates' ace raider for the past five seasons. The Dubki King led the franchise to three consecutive titles from season 3 to 5, apart from becoming the first raider in PKL history to cross a monumental tally of 1,000 raid points.

Moreover, Pardeep has won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) two times, consecutively in PKL 4 and the next season as well. With 59 Super-10s and 53 Super Raids to his name, the Haryana-born superstar has 1,160 raid points under his belt.

Given the youngster's terrific showing over past editions of the PKL, there's a lot of talk surrounding which team could sign him. Going by his pyrotechnics in the league, there's a good chance Pardeep could end up as the costliest player signed at the PKL Auction 2021.

In this article, we have a look at three teams that could sign Pardeep in the PKL 8 Auction.

#3 Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas will look to sign Pardeep Narwal to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

Tamil Thalaivas haven't tasted success in the Pro Kabaddi League ever since joining the league back in PKL 5. The squad has boasted of many big names, and yet, they have failed to put up a solid show.

Players like Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar, Amit Hooda, and K Prapanjan have donned the Chennai-based franchise's jersey. However, the the Thalaivas haven't managed to get out of bottom position on the PKL points table.

A star raider like Pardeep Narwal can carry the team's offense on his own, something that was amiss within the Thalaivas' squad in PKL 7. While the Thalaivas haven't retained a single player in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, there is a window open for them to add an experienced raider who can also lead the side as captain to their squad.

Hence, it is likely that Tamil Thalaivas could go all in to secure Pardeep Narwal's services in the upcoming PKL Auction 2021.

#2 UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha can win their first title if they sign Pardeep Narwal,

UP Yoddha has been a reputable team in the Pro Kabaddi League, having reached the playoffs in the last three seasons. The team has performed consistently with a dominant defensive line-up and young raiders in the mix. Raiders like Nitin Tomar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav have represented the side in PKL history.

Ahead of the PKL Auction 2021, the team management opted to retain ace defenders Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, and Ashu Singh, apart from the lone raider in Surender Gill.

UP Yoddha need a lead raider who can lead the raiding unit to complement the defensive unit, and this is where Pardeep could fit well in the scheme of things.

Pardeep has finished among the top 3 raiders in every edition of the Pro Kabaddi League since PKL 3, and his presence in the UP unit could bode well for the side. Nitesh Kumar, who captained the side last season, could also enjoy Pardeep's experience in the team while he commands the team from the right corner position.

For a side that has retained few quality defenders, there's every chance that they look to break the bank for a raider of Pardeep's quality.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers could pay a huge amount to sign Pardeep Narwal.

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a rollercoaster ride in the seven seasons of the PKL, where they have only managed to enter the playoffs once after their Season 1 title victory. Inconsistency in their performances, with the raiders failing to step up has been a major issue throughout the years.

The team banked on star all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda for the past two seasons, but Abhishek Bachchan's franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in either of the two seasons. Notably, the Pink Panthers finished 10th in the most raid points scored by a team in PKL 6 and PKL 7.

Adding Pardeep could boost their offense as he is a raider who can win matches on his own. There is no match for Pardeep, who can raid under critical situations, an issue that has plagued the Pink Panters in their PKL history.

If Jaipur manage to sign Pardeep at the auction, there's a good chance they could rekindle their glory from the inaugural PKL season.

