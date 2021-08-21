PKL Auction 2021: Which players have been retained by the teams?

The Pro Kabaddi league is around the corner. Following the halt in all the sporting events across the globe due to COVID-19 induced shutdown, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to make a comeback this year.

With the Pro Kabaddi League slated to commence in December 2021, the teams have retained their best players ahead of a mega-auction. The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Player Auctions for Season 8 is scheduled to be held from 29th – 31st August 2021.

A total of 59 players, including 22 elites, have been retained by the 12 teams. As per the rules of Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained by a team - consisting of a maximum of six seasoned and six young players.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players (7) while Dabang Delhi have retained six of their players. Haryana retained four players while Tamil Thalaivas kept only 3 (the least number of players). The Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have all retained five players each.

Some notable players who have been retained are Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Fortunegiants) and Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers).

The three teams who retained the highest number of Pro Kabaddi League:

1.Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players

Amit Hooda - Defender

Vishal - Defender

Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Sachin Narwal - All Rounder

Pavan TR - Defender

Sushil Gulia - Raider

Elavarasan A - Defender

2.Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players

Vijay - All Rounder

Neeraj Narwal - Raider

Naveen Kumar - Raider

Balram - All Rounder

Sumit - Defender

Mohit - Defender

3.Telugu Titans retained players

Rakesh Gowda - Raider

Ankit Beniwal - Raider

Rajnish - Raider

Manish - Defender

Akash Choudhary - Defender

Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender

Teams that have retained 5 players each (Pro Kabaddi League):

Patna Pirates retained players

Neeraj Kumar - Defender

Monu - Raider

Sahil Mann - All Rounder

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider

Mohit - Raider

Puneri Paltan retained players

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender

Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider

Hadi Tajik - Defender

Sanket Sawant - Defender

Pankaj Mohite - Raider

U Mumba retained players

Abhishek Singh - Raider

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder

Harendra Kumar - Defender

Fazel Atrachali - Defender

Navneet - Raider

Gujarat Giants retained players

Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender

Sunil Kumar - Defender

Harmanjeet Singh - Raider

Sumit - Defender

Ankit - Defender

Bengaluru Bulls retained players

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider

Amit Sheoran - Defender

Saurabh Nandal - Defender

Banty - Raider

Mohit Sehrawat - Defender

