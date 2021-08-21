PKL Auction 2021: Which players have been retained by the teams?

The Pro Kabaddi league is around the corner. Following the halt in all the sporting events across the globe due to COVID-19 induced shutdown, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to make a comeback this year.
With the Pro Kabaddi League slated to commence in December 2021, the teams have retained their best players ahead of a mega-auction. The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Player Auctions for Season 8 is scheduled to be held from 29th – 31st August 2021.
A total of 59 players, including 22 elites, have been retained by the 12 teams. As per the rules of Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained by a team - consisting of a maximum of six seasoned and six young players.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players (7) while Dabang Delhi have retained six of their players. Haryana retained four players while Tamil Thalaivas kept only 3 (the least number of players). The Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have all retained five players each.
Some notable players who have been retained are Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Fortunegiants) and Vikash Khandola (Haryana Steelers).
The three teams who retained the highest number of Pro Kabaddi League:
1.Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players
Amit Hooda - Defender
Vishal - Defender
Nitin Rawal - All Rounder
Sachin Narwal - All Rounder
Pavan TR - Defender
Sushil Gulia - Raider
Elavarasan A - Defender
2.Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players
Vijay - All Rounder
Neeraj Narwal - Raider
Naveen Kumar - Raider
Balram - All Rounder
Sumit - Defender
Mohit - Defender
3.Telugu Titans retained players
Rakesh Gowda - Raider
Ankit Beniwal - Raider
Rajnish - Raider
Manish - Defender
Akash Choudhary - Defender
Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender
Teams that have retained 5 players each (Pro Kabaddi League):
Patna Pirates retained players
Neeraj Kumar - Defender
Monu - Raider
Sahil Mann - All Rounder
Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider
Mohit - Raider
Puneri Paltan retained players
Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender
Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider
Hadi Tajik - Defender
Sanket Sawant - Defender
Pankaj Mohite - Raider
U Mumba retained players
Abhishek Singh - Raider
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder
Harendra Kumar - Defender
Fazel Atrachali - Defender
Navneet - Raider
Gujarat Giants retained players
Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender
Sunil Kumar - Defender
Harmanjeet Singh - Raider
Sumit - Defender
Ankit - Defender
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider
Amit Sheoran - Defender
Saurabh Nandal - Defender
Banty - Raider
Mohit Sehrawat - Defender
