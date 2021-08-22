PKL Auction 2021: 3 unsold players from the PKL 7 auction who might spark interest this year

PKL Auction 2021 is right around the corner and franchises will be chalking out their plans to assemble a title-winning squad this year. The auction will provide an opportunity for the teams to give their side a fresh look, with over 500 players part of the auction list this year.

PKL Auction 2019 was indeed a riveting event, with some surprising and astonishing decisions being made by some of the franchises. While some of them paid rich dividends, the teams would like to put their unsuccessful gambles behind them.

A few such surprises sprung up when some experienced players attracted no bids from any of the teams. With experience being a key characteristic that teams look for, some of the players who went unsold in the last auction just might find some bidders in the PKL Auction 2021.

With their ability to play well under pressure, franchises might go for these three experienced campaigners in PKL Auction 2021 who had gone unsold on the previous occasion -

#3 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput received no bids last time but will be hoping for a contract in PKL Auction 2021

The lanky raider from Maharashtra failed to find any buyers at PKL Auction 2019 following a string of poor performances in the previous edition. Rajput had quite an ordinary PKL 6 while plying his trade for the Gujarat Giants (then Gujarat Fortunegiants).

Rajput only managed to score 28 raid points in the 13 games that he played. Hence, it was not surprising when no paddle went up once Rajput's name was called out by the auctioneer.

However, the raider does possess a variety of skills and has some tricks up his sleeve. His tall stature works to his advantage and Rajput certainly possesses the ability to turn games around.

With the 12 franchises looking to build a dominant squad, they might just opt for Rajput's experience over a youngster and could buy him as a supporting raider or a back-up.

#2 Rohit Rana

Rohit Rana could be bought in PKL Auction 2021 by a franchise seeking an experienced cover defender

The man who popularized wearing a mask before COVID-19, Rohit Rana has ample wisdom and maturity under his belt. The cover defender's statistics, after taking a dip in Season 4, have been on the rise.

Despite not making significant contributions, Rana's presence was essential in the U Mumba side in Season 6, where he neutralized the over-aggressive approach from the other cover defender, Surinder Singh.

Rana was included in Uttar Pradesh's squad for the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held earlier this year in Ayodhya. With some of the core defenders being retained by their respective franchises, Rana's name might just spark some interest in the PKL Auction 2021 after all.

#1 Deepak Kumar Dahiya

Deepak Dahiya raiding for Haryana Steelers

Deepak Kumar Dahiya going unsold in the PKL 2019 Auction was not surprising. Dahiya has had a topsy-turvy run in the Pro Kabaddi League, with Season 5 being his best for the Haryana Steelers.

However, the flying hand touch specialist once again failed to impress in Season 6. Playing for Puneri Paltan, Dahiya could only score 31 raid points in 11 games, which included a Super 10.

One thing we do know about Dahiya is that he makes a strong comeback more often than not. With time running out for the ace raider, he will look to give his all should he be picked. Come PKL Auction 2021, Dahiya could find a bidder given his vast experience and unique skillset.

