PKL Auction 2021: 5 defenders who could prove to be smart buys

After PKL Season 8 was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first step towards a return to action takes place this Sunday, with the PKL Auction 2021.

The PKL's 12 franchises have retained 59 players, with 22 Elite Retained Players and six Retained Young Players. All the franchises have held on to the 31 New Young Players that featured last season.

Lights. Camera. 𝙰̶𝚌̶𝚝̶𝚒̶𝚘̶𝚗 Auction 🤩



Who do you think will steal the limelight in this #vivoPKLPlayerAuction? 😉 pic.twitter.com/8h49EIiR78 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2021

Over the course of three days, hundreds of players will be going under the hammer as the franchises battle it out to build a formidable squad for the new season. Here's a look at five defenders who could prove to be smart buys at the PKL Auction 2021:

#5 Girish Maruti Ernak

Maharashtra defender Girish Maruti Ernak has been a solid performer in the PKL as a left corner defender. He began his career with the Patna Pirates back in the inaugural season and has been a steady presence in the Maharashtra side as well.

After a quiet few early seasons in the PKL, he established himself as a mainstay when he was signed by Puneri Paltan. Ernak scored more than 50 tackle points for two consecutive seasons (PKL Season 5 and 6). With a strong upper body, he has made the dash his signature move, grabbing a lot of tackle points.

He is a highly experienced defender with PKL pedigree and can be a handy pick for any of the 12 franchises in the PKL 2021 Auction.

#4 Vishal Mane

Vishal Mane is one of the strongest cover defenders in the league (Image - PKL)

A hulking presence on the mat, Vishal Mane has established himself as one of the top cover defenders in PKL history. He began his league career with his home state franchise U Mumba and was part of the stellar side that won the championship in PKL Season 2.

Mane has performed consistently over the seasons and racked up a large number of PKL appearances. Over seven campaigns, he has played 128 matches, scoring 197 tackle points with nine Super Tackles and eight High 5s.

The cover position is very crucial for any team as the player marshals the defense from the center. With his massive PKL experience, Vishal Mane could prove to be a solid pick at a reasonable price for any of the 12 PKL franchises.

#3 Jaideep

Jaideep has a very strong ankle hold in his arsenal (Image - PKL)

Jaideep has been a steady presence in the Patna Pirates' defense over the past few PKL seasons. He won the title in his debut season with them in the fifth edition.

In the left corner, Jaideep has proven himself to be one of the most consistent defenders, racking up more than 50 points in each of the past three seasons. Given his vice-like ankle hold, it's surprising that Patna Pirates decided against retaining him before the PKL 2021 Auction.

The left corner is always in demand at PKL auctions and Jaideep will be no different when he goes under the hammer.

#2 Mohit Chhillar

Mohit Chhillar is a widely experienced defender (Image - PKL)

Mohit Chhillar is one of the most highly rated defenders in the PKL and has been a long-lasting presence in the league. Along with Surender Nada, he was one half of arguably the best defensive partnership in PKL history.

Mohit campaigned for U Mumba in the first three seasons of the PKL before moving on to play for the Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas. His diving thigh-holding tackle is one of the most well-executed manouevers in the league.

Over the course of seven seasons, he has scored 277 tackle points in 109 matches and averages 2.33 tackles per match. With his vast experience and talent, Mohit Chhillar could well prove to be a smart buy at the PKL 2021 Auction.

#1 Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull will be a hot property at the PKL 2021 Auction (Image - PKL)

Sandeep Dhull has managed to cement his place as one of the best left corner defenders in the PKL. He began his league career with Dabang Delhi KC in Season 3 and then moved to the Telugu Titans.

After impressing with more than 30 tackle points in his first two seasons, Dhull's breakout season came for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL's sixth edition. Over the past two seasons, he has racked up a total of 140 tackle points, taking his overall tally past the 200-point mark.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers opted not to retain him ahead of the PKL 2021 Auction and the highly rated corner will be up for grabs. With his consistency, Dhull is a solid buy for any of the 12 franchises and will likely cause a bidding war later this month.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee