PKL Auction 2021: 5 players for whom teams can use the FBM card

The PKL Auction 2021 is all set to take place in Mumbai from 29-31 August. All 12 PKL franchises will be eager to get their squads ready for the upcoming PKL Season 8.

Lights. Camera. 𝙰̶𝚌̶𝚝̶𝚒̶𝚘̶𝚗 Auction 🤩



Who do you think will steal the limelight in this #vivoPKLPlayerAuction? 😉 pic.twitter.com/8h49EIiR78 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2021

With a total of 59 players already retained by the teams, a plethora of talented players are available in the auction pool. Over the course of three days of the PKL Auction 2021, we will see some of the most sought-after names in the league go under the hammer.

On that note, we take a look at five players for whom their respective franchises will be quite eager to raise the Final Bid Match (FBM) card.

#5 Sachin Tanwar - Gujarat Giants

Sachin Tanwar has been one of the top players for the Gujarat Giants (Image - PKL)

A lanky raider from Rajasthan, Sachin Tanwar has been one of the most consistent performers for Gujarat Giants over the past three seasons. He was their top raider for the first two seasons, leading them to consecutive PKL finals.

Due to injury concerns, Tanwar was subdued in PKL Season 7 and did not manage to set the mat on fire. After scoring 349 raid points in his first two seasons, Tanwar managed just 84 points last season. The Gujarat franchise will probably aim to keep hold of their raider using the FBM card, considering they might get him at a reasonable price at the PKL Auction 2021.

#4 Ajith Kumar - Tamil Thalaivas

Ajith Kumar was one of the finds of the PKL Season 7 (Image - PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas' young sensation Ajith Kumar V managed to make a name despite playing alongside PKL stalwarts like Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari. He came into the league after stellar performances for his home state Tamil Nadu at the Khelo India tournament earlier in 2019.

In his debut season, Ajith Kumar snapped up 125 raid points in 19 matches, establishing himself as one of the best young players in the Pro Kabaddi League. It was surprising that the Thalaivas let him go back into the auction pool but he will perhaps be the first name for whom they will pick up the FBM card.

Young footsteps with large imprints - that's Existing New Young Players for you! 🤩



Here's presenting the emerging stars retained by the teams ahead of #vivoPKLPlayerAuction! pic.twitter.com/jQmjewFPes — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 22, 2021

#3 Shrikant Jadhav - UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav is a very effective raider with a wide range of raiding moves (Image - PKL)

One of the best success stories in the PKL has been that of Shrikant Jadhav. He failed to get a game back in PKL Season 2 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and was sparingly used by the Bengal Warriors for the next two seasons.

Jadhav found his true calling when he turned out for his home state franchise, U Mumba. He had a breakout season, scoring 98 points, and was the third-highest scorer out of all U Mumba players, prompting his big-money move to UP Yoddha.

The Maharashtra raider formed a threatening trio with Rishank Devadiga and Nitin Tomar, leading them to two consecutive PKL playoffs. UP Yoddha will aim to use the FBM card to hold on to the electric Jadhav, who has scored more than 140 raid points in each of the last two PKL seasons.

#2 Sandeep Dhull - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sandeep Dhull with his trademark ankle hold (Image - PKL)

Over the past three seasons of the PKL, Sandeep Dhull has emerged as one of the league's best left corner defenders. Along with Amit Hooda on the right flank, the pair formed two pillars of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense and were key to their early success.

Dhull has scored upwards of 65 tackle points in the last two PKL seasons and is one of the few defenders with more than 200 tackle points. He is very efficient with his diving ankle holds and has managed to trap some of the best raiders with his moves.

With Amit Hooda being retained by the Jaipur franchise, it would not be a major surprise if the Panthers decide to reunite the defensive duo for PKL Season 8.

#1 Mahender Singh - Bengaluru Bulls

Mahender Singh in action with a back hold on his opponent (Image - PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls' cover defender Mahender Singh has arguably been the PKL's top left cover defender for the past three seasons, having consistently scored more than 55 tackle points in each.

Mahender plays for the Services side during the Kabaddi Nationals and is known for having one of the best dash tackles in the PKL. In three PKL seasons, he has scored a total of 181 tackles with 15 Super Tackles and 12 High 5s.

Considering his contribution on the mat for the team, PKL Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will be confident of getting Mahender Singh back on their roster using the FBM card.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee