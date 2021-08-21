PKL Auction 2021: 5 players who should not have been released by their franchise

PKL Auction 2021 is going to be one of the most exciting ones in recent times. The auction is scheduled to be held between August 29 - 31 in Mumbai. This time around, there will be a mega auction, which means that many star players will go under the hammer.

Lights. Camera. 𝙰̶𝚌̶𝚝̶𝚒̶𝚘̶𝚗 Auction 🤩



Who do you think will steal the limelight in this #vivoPKLPlayerAuction? 😉 pic.twitter.com/8h49EIiR78 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2021

Ahead of the main auction, teams were allowed to send in a list of players they wish to retain. To the surprise of millions of Kabaddi fans, some star names went unretained by their teams. This means that there is a lot of money that is going to be churned out on these star names at the PKL Auction 2021. Ahead of the mega-auction later this month, here is a list of 5 players that should not have been released by their franchise.

#5 Meraj Sheyk [Dabang Delhi K.C.]

Meraj Sheyk has been a stalwart of the Dabbang Delhi team since Season 4. He was made captain of the team on his arrival and seemed to enjoy the added responsibility as he continued his brilliance for the team. The Iranian is a born leader and has been nothing short of exceptional during his tenure at the Delhi franchise.

You can't catch the Muscle Man 🏋️‍♂️



Dabang Army, how would you rate Meraj's raiding skills❓#DabangDelhi #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/QPodEQI3eY — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) August 3, 2021

Last season, the all-rounder was a vital part of the team that became the runner-up. He scored 41 raid points but failed to impress with his defensive prowess, scoring only 1 tackle point. His exit from the team takes away one of the most dynamic all-rounders for Delhi. Fans of Dabang Delhi K.C. will be hoping that the franchise buys the player back when he goes under the hammer at the PKL Auction 2021.

# 4 Rohit Kumar [Bengaluru Bulls]

Rohit Kumar is one of the most highly rated raiders in PKL. He has been the face of the Bengaluru Bulls franchise ever since he made the switch from the Patna Pirates in Season 4. He performed brilliantly in PKL 6 and led the Bulls to their maiden title that year. The ace raider had a total of 171 points during the season and became one of the most loved players in the league.

Last season was not the greatest for the Haryana resident. He only managed 93 points, which is only the second time in his career he scored below 100 points in a single season. During his dip in form last year, it was youngster Pawan Sherawat who took the responsibility to win games for the team. The raider finished with 346 points for the season. Rohit Kumar's exit means that the team has decided to build a new side centred around the dynamic Pawan Sherawat.

# 3 Rahul Chaudhari [Tamil Thailavas]

Rahul Chaudhari announced himself in style as he scored 161 points in his inaugural season to put the world at notice. He has come a long way since and become one of the best players in the league. The 28-year-old is only the second player to score 1000 points in the league.

He had a fairly good campaign last year, scoring 138 points in 22 matches. However, his team had a horrendous season and finished last in the points table. The Tamil Thailavas have retained only 3 players from their squad in PKL 7. Along with Rahul, other legends like Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chillar have also been released by the Thailavas in a bid to shake up the franchise for PKL 8.

# 2 Deepak Niwas Hooda [Jaipur Pink Panthers]

Deepak Niwas Hooda has established himself as one of the best all-rounders in the league since Day 1. The 27-year-old started his career with the Telugu Titans. He later moved to Puneri Paltan before finally coming to Jaipur Pink Panthers and becoming the captain there. He is one of the best do-or-die raiders in the league.

The all-rounder scored 158 points during the last campaign, but the team could only finish a lousy 7th on the points table under his leadership. His exit came as a big shock to the fans, as he was one of the best players for the Pink Panthers last season.

# 1 Pardeep Narwal [Patna Pirates]

Pardeep Narwal was probably one of the biggest names missing on the retention list from the Patna Pirates. The 'Dubki King' has been one of the best players in the league for a long time now. He led the Pirates to three consecutive PKL titles and created history by becoming the first player to score 1000 points in the league.

The sensational Pardeep Narwal scored 304 points in PKL 7. However, Patna failed to replicate their dominance from the previous season and finished 8th in the table. Pardeep's brilliance from last season meant he became the first player to score 300 points twice in the league.

There is no doubt, that whenever the 'record breaker' Narwal goes under the hammer, the teams are going to go berserk. His ability to pull off those big raids in clutch situations is known to all and every team in the league would want to have Pardeep in their team.

When and where to watch PKL Auction 2021?

PKL auctions will be held from August 29-31 in Mumbai. The start time for the PKL auction is reported to be 10 AM. Sony Sports network will be televising the event for Indian viewers.

Also Read: PKL 2021 released players list: Players who have not been retained ahead of Pro Kabaddi 8 auction

Edited by Diptanil Roy