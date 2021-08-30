PKL Auction 2021: All you need to know about the 4 NYP players signed on Day 1

The opening day of PKL Auction 2021 witnessed four players from the New Young Players (NYP) category signed across 12 teams for the upcoming eighth edition.

Mohit Goyat and Govind Gurjar have been drafted into Puneri Paltan for PKL 8. Moreover, the Telugu Titans have signed Haryana-based all-rounder Prince, while U.P. Yoddha have snapped up the former Rajasthan captain of 45th Junior Nationals, Nitin Panwar. All four out of the 96 players from the New Young Players (NYP) list have received an amount of ₹8 lakh each.

The New Young Players (NYP) list consist uncapped players who come through the Mashal Sports' flagship Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) program. This category comprises youngsters who have shown tremendous skills in the domestic and junior-level circuit.

Some of the best finds from the FKH program include Dabang Delhi K.C.'s star raider Naveen Kumar, U.P. Yoddha's captain Nitesh Kumar, and Gujarat Giants' exciting all-rounder Rohit Gulia. All of them have made a name for themselves in the PKL as NYP players.

In this article, we take a closer look at all the four players from the NYP category on Day 1 of the PKL Auction 2021.

Know your 4 NYP players drafted at the PKL Auction 2021

#1 Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat was a part of the bronze-winning Haryana side in the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship that recently took place in Suryapet, Telangana. He hails from a similar family background from where Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Naveen Kumar belongs as well.

Known for his quick movements and timed escapes, Mohit Goyat was Haryana's top raider in the 47th Junior Nationals. He has been sensational as a frontline raider on the domestic circuit. The youngster has also represented Narwal Academy in the 38th All India Kabaddi Tournament in Madhya Pradesh.

With his ability to lead the attack upfront, we could see Mohit Goyat make a mark in his debut PKL campaign for Puneri Paltan.

#2 Govind Gurjar (Puneri Paltan)

Govind Gurjar was phenomenal in his debut outing for Rajasthan in the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The left cover defender notched up 19 tackle points and finished fourth for the most tackle points tally of that tournament.

The left cover defender is known for his ability to inflict damage on the opposition through diving thigh holds and timed dashes. With Anup Kumar essaying on the role of head coach once again, Govind Gurjar could have a memorable outing in the upcoming PKL 8.

#3 Prince (Telugu Titans)

Prince is an excellent all-rounder signed by the Telugu Titans.

The Telugu Titans snapped up Prince, a part of the Bangalore Tigers in the Just Kabaddi League (JKL). An agile all-rounder who hails from Chandigarh, Prince can bring balance to the side with his raiding as well as defensive prowess.

The Telugu Titans have banked on the youngster for the upcoming season. It will be intriguing to see how Prince fares in the eighth edition of the PKL under Titans head coach Jagdish Kumble.

#4 Nitin Panwar (U.P. Yoddha)

Uttar Pradesh-based Nitin Panwar made his mark in the third edition of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League for the Mancherial Tigers. The left raider wreaked havoc with more than 110 raid points that season.

Nitin Panwar is known for scoring super raids on the domestic circuit. He is an agile raider who possesses the ability to produce high jumps and escapes. Panwar was also captain of the Uttar Pradesh side in the 45th Junior National Kabaddi Championship. He works with the Indian army and possesses excellent fitness.

Local boy Nitin Panwar is a great addition to U.P. Yoddha with the team looking to add depth to their raiding unit on the second and third day at PKL Auction 2021.

