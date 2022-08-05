PKL Auction 2022: 5 defenders who could get the highest bid at the Pro Kabaddi auction

There isn't long to go before the 2022 Pro Kabaddi Auction gets underway. Fans around the league are understandably waiting in anticipation as their favorite teams battle it out for the signature of some of the biggest names in the sport.

Having previously looked at some raiders who could gross huge bids from the franchises, here are five defenders who could garner the highest bid at the auction.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Watch the 𝐀𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚 unfold LIVE, 6:30 PM onwards, on the following channels of the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar! The wait is over and #vivoPKLPlayerAuction is just around the corner 🤩Watch the 𝐀𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚 unfold LIVE, 6:30 PM onwards, on the following channels of the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar! The wait is over and #vivoPKLPlayerAuction is just around the corner 🤩Watch the 𝐀𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚 unfold LIVE, 6:30 PM onwards, on the following channels of the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar! 📺📱 https://t.co/AT9n7zFsBK

#5 Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj tackling Pawan Sehrawat.

Ex-Telugu Titans captain Vishal Bharadwaj will be up for grabs at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. There's a good chance he could attract some heavy bidding from the sides.

Playing for the Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8, Bharadwaj had a middling season by his standards, scoring 45 points in 20 matches.

The left corner defender was purchased by the Paltan for ₹60 Lakhs after his excellent stint with the Titans. Bharadwaj is a mature player with a great understanding of the game and different match situations.

Similar to many of the top defenders in the league, the 25-year-old is a good captaincy option and is adept at organizing and controlling his defensive unit. Despite a minor slump in his performance, Vishal should still be a hot commodity at this year's Pro Kabaddi auction.

#4 Sunil Kumar

Despite having a sub-par PKL 8 by his standards, Sunil Kumar remains a top cover defender in the Pro Kabaddi League.

He formed a deadly cover combination with his cousin Parvesh Bhainswal for the Gujarat Giants. However, Kumar, who was the team's former captain, has been released ahead of the Pro Kabaddi auction.

He has seen a steady rise in his value over the last few seasons and was retained by Gujarat for ₹74.40 Lakhs ahead of PKL season 8. Kumar is a calm presence at right cover and combines aggression with some convincing tackling. He's also a captaincy option for whichever side he goes to.

While his PKL 8 numbers might put some teams in doubt, Sunil Kumar is a top-quality defender who should spark a bidding war between a few teams.

#3 Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh strengthened the Tamil Thalaivas' struggling defense.

One of the best and most highly sought-after cover defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League, it was surprising to see the Tamil Thalaivas release Surjeet Singh.

He was bought by the franchise for a whopping ₹75 Lakh at the PKL 2021 auction and was made their captain as well. Singh delivered solid performances on defense, scoring 53 tackle points in 20 matches, while also marshaling the defense.

Having already garnered high bids in previous auctions, Surjeet Singh's value is expected to go up this season. As teams begin to place equal importance on having a secure defense, a player of his caliber should be one of the costliest defenders at this year's auction.

#2 Fazel Atrachali

The most expensive defender in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel Atrachali is a true legend. He was bought by U Mumba for a record-breaking fee of ₹1 Crore at the PKL 6 Auction after his stellar season as the captain of the Gujarat Giants.

They paid ₹1.1 and ₹1.21 Crores to retain him for subsequent seasons, such is his defensive prowess. Atrachali is one of the best defenders in the world and has excellent leadership and organizational skills in addition to being a gun left corner.

While U Mumba CEO Supratik Sen said the franchise would go all-out to buy their captain again, he should be prepared for some stiff competition. Most franchises would jump at the opportunity to sign a player like Atrachali.

While U Mumba can always use their FBM card, there's a good chance he could end up costing a very expensive final bid.

#1 Parvesh Bhainswal

Corner defenders have always had more of the spotlight on them when compared to cover defenders. This extends to the amount they get paid at the Pro Kabaddi auctions as well.

However, in recent seasons, that notion has slowly changed as franchises have understood how important a good cover combination is in having a strong defense. Parvesh Bhainswal could prove to be a phenomenal signing in that regard.

He is one of the best cover defenders in the world and will be up for grabs at the auction. Given his pedigree, teams around the Pro Kabaddi league will likely be willing to shell out any amount to purchase him.

Bhainswal has been a rock at right cover for the Gujarat Giants for the past four seasons. He formed a deadly cover combination with Sunil Kumar and has been a vital reason for Gujarat's defensive success over the last few seasons.

Bhainswal was re-purchased by Gujarat for ₹75 Lakh in the PKL 7 Auction and retained for ₹84.50 Lakhs in season 8. His value is expected to go even further up at the PKL 2022 Auction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far