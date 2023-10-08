PKL Auction 2023: 3 all-rounders who might fetch the highest bids

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Auction, set for tomorrow (October 8), has fans eagerly awaiting intense bidding wars. In the dynamic world of PKL, all-rounders are essential, their ability to swiftly switch between attack and defense often deciding the game's fate.

Their strategic prowess adds an intriguing layer to any team's gameplay, amplifying the hype in the auctions. As enthusiasts anticipate the event, the significance of these all-rounders becomes evident, highlighting the evolving nature of Pro Kabaddi and the crucial role versatile players play in shaping its destiny.

On that note, let's look at three all-rounders who might fetch the highest bids:

#1 Will Mohammadreza Shadloui break Pawan Kumar's INR 2.2 crore PKL record?

Hailing from Iran, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has become a household name in kabaddi circles. His outstanding performance for the Patna Pirates in PKL Seasons 8 and 9 has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Shadloui's agility and perfect tackling skills were showcased in a historic match last season against Dabang Delhi KC, where he notched up 16 tackle points, including eight super tackles, in a single game.

His impressive tally of 89 tackle points in Season 8 and 84 tackle points in Season 9 has solidified his reputation as a premier defender. Additionally, his ability to score raid points, including a Super 10 against India in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games final, highlights his all-round abilities and positions him as the best game-changer in the PKL.

#2 Vijay Malik

Vijay Malik's remarkable journey in the Pro Kabaddi League reached its pinnacle when he played a pivotal role in Dabang Delhi's title win in Season 8. With 366 raid points and 77 tackle points to his name, Malik's technical approach and versatility is his strength.

His standout performance in the 2022 final against Patna Pirates, where he was adjudged the Player of the Match, showcased his ability to handle high-pressure situations. His consistency in raiding and his defensive contributions make him a valuable asset for any team, and his inclusion in the auction is bound to create a stir among team owners.

#3 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda is a name synonymous with experience and leadership in the PKL circuit. With an impressive tally of 1120 points, he stands as the third-highest scorer in the league's history. His knack for contributing defensively, evident from his 100 tackle points, adds to his value.

Having captained various teams like the Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Hooda's strategic acumen and versatility are unmatched. If he joins any team, his leadership qualities could be the game-changer they need, both in offense and defense.