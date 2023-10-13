PKL Auction 2023: 3 Most expensive buys for Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors have advanced significantly throughout the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auctions, motivated by their desire to improve upon a middling 11th-place performance in the 2022 season. The squad is preparing for a new adventure in the forthcoming 10th season of the league, which is slated to begin on December 2, 2023, as the auctions came to an end on Tuesday, October 10. The Bengal Warriors, who have won championships in the past, are persistent in their commitment to building a fresh, powerful team that can exceed its rivals.

The Warriors have already signed eight promising players during Day 1 of the auctions, giving fans a peek at their reenergized club. Even more impressive is their remaining budget of Rs. 1.132 crore, which demonstrates their dedication to putting together a strong team. The team made the brave decision to completely overhaul its roster rather than to keep any foreign players from their championship-winning group from 2019.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting season of kabaddi action, featuring the resurrected Bengal Warriors. They are a team to watch as they begin their quest for redemption because of their unwavering resolve and strategic approach, which point to them being in position for a great turnaround in the 2023 PKL season.

#3 Shubham Shinde: INR 32.25 Lakhs

Shubham Shinde

During the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction, Shubham Shinde rejoined the Bengal Warriors. The defender, who had previously played for the Bengal Warriors, was re-signed for a pricey INR 32.25 lakh.

Seasoned kabaddi player Shubham Shinde has made his mark on a number of Pro Kabaddi League clubs, notably Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates. However, as he continues to excel with the Bengal Warriors, his current squad, his dedication and abilities have found a new home. Shinde showed his skill on the kabaddi mat during the previous season, playing in 20 difficult games and scoring a remarkable 44 points.

Fans are looking forward to his contributions to the Warriors' journey in the upcoming season because of his flexibility and expertise, which make him an invaluable asset. Shubham Shinde is a noteworthy player in the league thanks to his progression through numerous teams, which demonstrates his commitment and versatility.

#2 Shrikant Jadhav: INR 35.25 Lakhs

Shrikant Jadhav

The phenomenal raider Shrikant Jadhav has made a name for himself in the Pro Kabaddi League after commanding an amazing INR 35.25 lakhs for the Bengal Warriors. He is now the team's second most expensive player.

Jadhav has a long history in kabaddi, having previously displayed his talents with groups like UP Yodhas and U Mumba. He played with the Bengal Warriors last season, proving his mettle and developing into a key member of the team.

He scored an outstanding 129 points in 21 difficult games for Bengal last season, making him a significant player to watch out for in the upcoming campaign as he continues his journey with the Bengal Warriors.

#1 Maninder Singh: INR 2.12 Crore

Mahinder Singh

The renowned raider 'Mighty' Maninder Singh, who has played this position for multiple seasons, is the foundation of the Bengal Warriors' legacy. He accomplished the incredible feat of being the Bengal Warriors' most expensive player in the 10th season of the PKL auctions, fetching an incredible price of INR 2.12 crores. He is absolutely fantastic when he is on the kabaddi mat.

Maninder demonstrated his talent by taking part in 21 challenging matches and scoring an incredible total of 240 points the season before, proving his worth to the club. Fans anxiously expect another season of remarkable performances from the star raider, who has become synonymous with victory in the world of kabaddi as he continues his journey with the Bengal Warriors.