PKL Auction 2023: What is the FBM card in the Pro Kabaddi Auction?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) stands tall as one of India's most entertaining sports leagues, capturing the hearts of millions nationwide. What makes PKL truly thrilling is its blend of high-octane action, short format, and strategic gameplay, making every match a rollercoaster ride of excitement.

At the heart of this excitement lies the Final Bid Match (FBM) rule, a unique feature that elevates the league's entertainment quotient. FBM adds a layer of drama and anticipation to the player's auctions in PKL season 10.

PKL 2023 Auction: FBM card explained

In the context of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Final Bid to Match refers to the last opportunity given to the existing teams in the league to retain or acquire players.

During the player auction process, teams bid on players they wish to include in their squad. If another team bids for a player and the original team wants to retain that player, they have the option of using the FBM card. By playing this card, the original team can match the final bid made by the other team and retain the player.

But here's the catch – teams have only three FBM cards to use. The rules have changed a bit ahead of the 2023 season. If a team keeps six Elite Players, they get one FBM card. Teams with five Elite Players get two cards, and those with four or fewer Elite Players get three cards.

This strategic move is crucial. In the past, big players like Deepak Niwas Hooda, Srikanth Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal, and Siddarth Desai were retained using the FBM card. This season, teams must be smart about who they choose.

FBM brings an element of unpredictability. A player, beloved by fans, might be on the verge of switching teams, only to be retained at the last moment through a well-timed FBM card play. Moreover, FBM fosters a sense of loyalty and continuity within teams.

Team-wise allotment of FBM Cards in PKL auction 10

Bengal Warriors - 3 Cards (0 Elite Retained Players)

Bengaluru Bulls - 3 Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Dabang Delhi KC - 3 Cards (0 Elite Retained Players)

Gujarat Giants - 3 Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Haryana Steelers - 3 Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 1 Card (6 Elite Retained Players)

Patna Pirates - 3 Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Puneri Paltan - 3 Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Tamil Thalaivas - 3 Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Telugu Titans - 3 Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

U Mumba - 3 Cards (4 Elite Retained Players)

U.P. Yoddhas - 3 Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)