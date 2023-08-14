Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: How many FBM Cards will each franchise have?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction is coming up shortly and the excitement among fans is already through the roof. However, one question that has been raised since the announcement of the retentions has been regarding the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card.

The FBM Card allows a franchise to re-sign the services of a player who has played for them previously for the price of the winning bid. However, these cards are limited in number for each team.

Similar to Pro Kabaddi League season nine, the FBM Cards for PKL 10 will also depend on the number of Elite Players that a team has retained. However, the number of Final Bid Match cards allotted has been tweaked slightly for this season.

Teams having retained their maximum quota of six Elite Players will still have one Final Bid Match Card going into the auction. On the other hand, teams that have retained five Elite Players will be able to use two, and any franchise that has decided to retain four or lesser Elite Players will have three Final Bid Match cards at their disposal.

Team-wise allotment of FBM Cards

Bengal Warriors - 3 FBM Cards (0 Elite Retained Players)

Bengaluru Bulls - 3 FBM Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Dabang Delhi KC - 3 FBM Cards (0 Elite Retained Players)

Gujarat Giants - 3 FBM Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Haryana Steelers - 3 FBM Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 1 FBM Card (6 Elite Retained Players)

Patna Pirates - 3 FBM Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Puneri Paltan - 3 FBM Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)

Tamil Thalaivas - 3 FBM Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

Telugu Titans - 3 FBM Cards (1 Elite Retained Player)

U Mumba - 3 FBM Cards (4 Elite Retained Players)

U.P. Yoddhas - 3 FBM Cards (2 Elite Retained Players)