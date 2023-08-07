Pro Kabaddi 2023: Complete list of retained players

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 retained players list was announced earlier today (August 7) by the 12 PKL franchises. Some big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are missing from the list of retained players.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 auction will take place next month on September 8 and 9. Ahead of the auction, the organizers asked every franchise to submit their list of retained players.

#ProKabaddi #PKLPlayerAuction #Season10 pic.twitter.com/ur0KDlwp9M Going once. Going twice.

Following that, the PKL organizers declared the list of retained players via a media release today. Speaking about the retention list, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said:

"With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest.

"At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads," he added.

Complete list of players retained by teams for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the full list of retained players by the 12 teams for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season:

Bengal Warriors: Vaibhav Garje, R Guhan, Suyog Gaikar and Parshant Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Yash Hooda.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal and Suraj Panwar.

Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh and Parteek Dahiya.

Haryana Steelers: K. Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh and Sunny.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish and Devank.

Will @JaipurPanthers' Elite Retained Players help defend the this season?



Will @JaipurPanthers' Elite Retained Players help defend the this season?

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Naik and Anuj Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh and Aditya Shinde.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu and Jatin.

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin and Vinay.

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heiderali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Rane, Rupesh and Sachin.

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar and Mahipal.

