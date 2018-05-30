PKL Auctions 2018: Full list of all players who were bought by Pro Kabaddi League teams
As many as six players crossed the Rs 1 crore barrier on the day.
The first day of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 witnessed some riveting action as over 200 players went under the hammer on a day which witnessed six players emerging the costliest, with their contracts exceeding over Rs 1 crore that set a new record in the history of the league.
Iran's Fazel Athrachali set the record for the highest price at Rs 1 crore before Deepak Niwas Hooda's services were bought for a whopping Rs 115 lakh by the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Nitin Tomar too went for a high price of Rs 115 lakh to match Hooda before Rishank Devadiga's bid of Rs 111 lakh from Delhi was snapped up by UP Yoddha, who used up their FBM card.
Rahul Chaudhari topped the costliest players' list at Rs 129 lakh before a thrilling bid of Rs 151 lakh for Monu Goyat emerged as the latest record, sending the auction room into a round of vociferous applause. Here's the list of all players bought on the day.
Bengal Warriors
Raiders:
Jang Kun Lee - ₹33 lakh
Defenders:
Ziaur Rehman - ₹33.25 lakh
All-rounders:
Ran Singh - ₹43 lakh
Shrikant Tewathia - ₹25 lakh
Bengaluru Bulls
Raiders:
Kashiling Adake - ₹32 lakh
Defenders:
Mahender Singh - ₹40 lakh
All-rounders:
Dong Ju Hong - ₹8 lakh
Gyung Tae Kim -₹8 lakh
Dabang Delhi KC
Raiders:
Pawan Kumar Kadian - ₹20 lakh
Khomsan Thongkham - ₹8 lakh
Naveen Kumar - NYP
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Raiders:
K Prapanjan - ₹38 lakh
Dong Geon Lee - ₹17.2 lakh
Lalit Chaudhary - NYP
Defenders:
Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹35 lakh
Vikram Kandola - NYP
All-rounders:
Hadi Oshtarak - ₹12 lakh
Anil - NYP
Haryana Steelers
Raiders:
Monu Goyat - ₹151 lakh
Wazir Singh - ₹20 lakh
Md. Zakir Hossain - ₹8.4 lakh
Arun Kumar HN - NYP
Defenders:
Surender Nada - ₹75 lakh
All-rounders:
Patrick Nzau Muvai - ₹8 lakh
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Raiders:
Anup Kumar - ₹30 lakh
David Mosambayi - ₹10.2 lakh
Lokesh Kaushik - NYP
Defenders:
Mohit Chhillar - ₹58 lakh
Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹66 lakh
Young Chang Ko - ₹11.4 lakh
All-rounders:
Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹115 lakh
Patna Pirates
Raiders:
Deepak Narwal - ₹57 lakh
All-rounders:
Kuldeep Singh - ₹22 lakh
Taedok Eom - ₹11.4 lakh
Hyunil Park - ₹8 lakh
Puneri Paltan
Raiders:
Nitin Tomar - ₹115 lakh
All-rounders:
Takamitsu Kono - ₹8 lakh
Sanjay Shreshta - ₹8 lakh
Amit Kumar - NYP
Tamil Thalaivas
Raiders:
Sukesh Hegde - ₹28 lakh
Rajnish - NYP
Defenders:
Darshan. J - ₹28 lakh
Jae Min Lee - ₹8 lakh
All-rounders:
Manjeet Chhillar - ₹20 lakh
Chan Sik Park - ₹8 lakh
Telugu Titans
Raiders:
Rahul Chaudhari - ₹129 lakhs
Kamal Singh - NYP
Ankit Beniwal - NYP
Anand - NYP
Defenders:
Abozar Mighani - ₹76 lakh
Farhad Milagardhan - ₹21.5 lakh
U Mumba
Raiders:
Abolfazl Maghsodlou - ₹21.75 lakh
Gaurav Kumar - NYP
Defenders:
Fazel Athrachali - ₹100 lakh
Hadi Tajik - ₹11 lakh
All-rounders:
Ananth Kumar - NYP
Mohit Baliyan - NYP
U.P Yoddha
Raiders:
Rishank Devadiga - ₹111 lakh
Shrikant Jadhav - ₹37 lakh
Sulieman Kabir - ₹8 lakh
Azad Singh - NYP
Defenders:
Jeeva Kumar - ₹45 lakh
All-rounders:
Seong Ryeol Kim - ₹8.2 lakh
Arkam Shaikh - NYP