PKL Auctions 2018: Full list of all players who were bought by Pro Kabaddi League teams

As many as six players crossed the Rs 1 crore barrier on the day.

The first day of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 witnessed some riveting action as over 200 players went under the hammer on a day which witnessed six players emerging the costliest, with their contracts exceeding over Rs 1 crore that set a new record in the history of the league.

Iran's Fazel Athrachali set the record for the highest price at Rs 1 crore before Deepak Niwas Hooda's services were bought for a whopping Rs 115 lakh by the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Nitin Tomar too went for a high price of Rs 115 lakh to match Hooda before Rishank Devadiga's bid of Rs 111 lakh from Delhi was snapped up by UP Yoddha, who used up their FBM card.

Rahul Chaudhari topped the costliest players' list at Rs 129 lakh before a thrilling bid of Rs 151 lakh for Monu Goyat emerged as the latest record, sending the auction room into a round of vociferous applause. Here's the list of all players bought on the day.

Bengal Warriors

Raiders:

Jang Kun Lee - ₹33 lakh

Defenders:

Ziaur Rehman - ₹33.25 lakh

All-rounders:

Ran Singh - ₹43 lakh

Shrikant Tewathia - ₹25 lakh

Bengaluru Bulls

Raiders:

Kashiling Adake - ₹32 lakh

Defenders:

Mahender Singh - ₹40 lakh

All-rounders:

Dong Ju Hong - ₹8 lakh

Gyung Tae Kim -₹8 lakh

Dabang Delhi KC

Raiders:

Pawan Kumar Kadian - ₹20 lakh

Khomsan Thongkham - ₹8 lakh

Naveen Kumar - NYP

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Raiders:

K Prapanjan - ₹38 lakh

Dong Geon Lee - ₹17.2 lakh

Lalit Chaudhary - NYP

Defenders:

Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹35 lakh

Vikram Kandola - NYP

All-rounders:

Hadi Oshtarak - ₹12 lakh

Anil - NYP

Haryana Steelers

Raiders:

Monu Goyat - ₹151 lakh

Wazir Singh - ₹20 lakh

Md. Zakir Hossain - ₹8.4 lakh

Arun Kumar HN - NYP

Defenders:

Surender Nada - ₹75 lakh

All-rounders:

Patrick Nzau Muvai - ₹8 lakh

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raiders:

Anup Kumar - ₹30 lakh

David Mosambayi - ₹10.2 lakh

Lokesh Kaushik - NYP

Defenders:

Mohit Chhillar - ₹58 lakh

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹66 lakh

Young Chang Ko - ₹11.4 lakh

All-rounders:

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹115 lakh

Patna Pirates

Raiders:

Deepak Narwal - ₹57 lakh

All-rounders:

Kuldeep Singh - ₹22 lakh

Taedok Eom - ₹11.4 lakh

Hyunil Park - ₹8 lakh

Puneri Paltan

Raiders:

Nitin Tomar - ₹115 lakh

All-rounders:

Takamitsu Kono - ₹8 lakh

Sanjay Shreshta - ₹8 lakh

Amit Kumar - NYP

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders:

Sukesh Hegde - ₹28 lakh

Rajnish - NYP

Defenders:

Darshan. J - ₹28 lakh

Jae Min Lee - ₹8 lakh

All-rounders:

Manjeet Chhillar - ₹20 lakh

Chan Sik Park - ₹8 lakh

Telugu Titans

Raiders:

Rahul Chaudhari - ₹129 lakhs

Kamal Singh - NYP

Ankit Beniwal - NYP

Anand - NYP

Defenders:

Abozar Mighani - ₹76 lakh

Farhad Milagardhan - ₹21.5 lakh

U Mumba

Raiders:

Abolfazl Maghsodlou - ₹21.75 lakh

Gaurav Kumar - NYP

Defenders:

Fazel Athrachali - ₹100 lakh

Hadi Tajik - ₹11 lakh

All-rounders:

Ananth Kumar - NYP

Mohit Baliyan - NYP

U.P Yoddha

Raiders:

Rishank Devadiga - ₹111 lakh

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹37 lakh

Sulieman Kabir - ₹8 lakh

Azad Singh - NYP

Defenders:

Jeeva Kumar - ₹45 lakh

All-rounders:

Seong Ryeol Kim - ₹8.2 lakh

Arkam Shaikh - NYP