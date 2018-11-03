PKL Dream Match-ups: Best 7 from Patna Pirates Vs Best 7 from the rest of the teams

Pardeep's performance was damp throughout the Patna leg

Patna leg of the spectacular Pro Kabaddi Season 6 ended on the 1st of November as the Pirates sealed the deal by winning their last home match against Bengal Warriors.

Patna Pirates had their home ground at Ranchi last season due to some issues. For the sixth season, they returned to Patna for the matches.

On the 26th of October, the Patliputra Sports Complex was jam-packed with some crazy kabaddi fans, all ready to cheer the Pirates' squad.

Patna started their home-leg on a winning note as they won their first match against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Every raid of Pardeep Narwal was embraced as the crowd roared with excitement throughout those 40 minutes.

However, Patna did not impress the fans with its performance. They faced off against U Mumba on Day 2 of the leg in a heated match. The match went down to the wire as Patna lost the match with just one point!

On the third matchday, they faced the mighty team Haryana Steelers, who were on the mat sans Monu Goyat and Surender Nada.

Every Pirates' fan returned home with a sad face that day as Haryana won the match from Patna with the score 43-32.

Day 4 was as disappointing as Patna lost the match against Telegu Titans with a massive score difference.

In fact, the people started leaving the stadium even before the match ended! Our talismanic player Pardeep Narwal suffered a hand injury which prevented him to show even one percent of his game.

The second last match of Patna's home leg definitely gave the fans some hope, but Manjeet was caught in the decider raid and hence Bengaluru Bulls emerged as the victorious side.

All hopes were lost on the last day of the Patna leg. With no Pardeep Narwal on the team, the situation seemed pretty grave. Bengal was playing against the Pirates. The Bengali squad managed to keep up a lead for the first few minutes, but Patna had a point to prove.

They won the match in style as all the spectators had tears of joy in their eyes (literally)! At least our very famous Hindi proverb, "Ant bhala to sab bhala" came true.

Now that the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 6 has come to an end, here is an imaginary match between the 7 best players from the rest of PKL vs 7 best from Patna Pirates. Let's see how that goes:

#1 Best 7 from Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates are the three times champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal (C), Deepak Narwal and Manjeet

Defenders: Jaideep (Left Corner), Ravinder Kumar (Right Corner) and Vikas Kale (Right Cover)

All-rounder: Kuldeep Singh

The offence of Patna Pirates was a let down in the team's home leg. The raiders too got no support from each other. Here in this dream team, we are trying the combination which might work according to us.

Pardeep Narwal will be playing the role of the captain for the match. No word in the dictionary is left for us to praise him and his marvelous game. With the most number of records to his name, Pardeep would be the perfect man to lead the Pirates' brigade.

Season 6 has not been his best yet but two months are still left for him to enchant us with his out of the world game. Our Dubki King has scored a total of 727 points in 73 matches out of which 95 points have been scored in the sixth season till date.

The raider with a water-like flow, i.e. Deepak Narwal would be seen supporting Pardeep Narwal. Deepak made his PKL debut for the Patna Pirates in season 3 and was crowned the best raider from his team in that campaign.

Deepak was also a part of Patna Pirates when they won their first title in season 3. In fact, his last raid made Patna win the third season of the league.

All hail down to the newcomer Manjeet! Manjeet made his debut in the sixth season itself. Even though Patna Pirates lost their first match against Tamil Thalaivas, Manjeet's performance was notable.

This grey-eyed player has contributed a lot to Patna Pirates till date and we hope he continues to do the same.

Moving on to the defenders' category, Jaideep would be our trustworthy left corner. He made a debut last season from Patna Pirates itself.

After being crowned as the best defender of his team, coach Ram Mehar Singh decided to retain him.

Jaideep recently completed his 100 PKL points. He would be the perfect choice for us here as he has played against many strong contenders.

Nothing much to say here as Ravinder Kumar would be the one guarding the right corner. Given that Patna has no other right corner, we don't have any other option left.

Ravinder made his debut in season 4 with the Puneri Paltan. He has scored a total of four points in seven matches, which is a bit of disappointing here.

Playing on the right cover would be Vikas Kale. He made his debut in season 2 from Bengal Warriors. Till date, Vikas has pitched in a total of 39 points in 29 matches. So far in season 6, Vikas has scored 18 points in 10 matches.

The sole all-rounder Kuldeep Singh is one of the best players on the team. He played a pivotal role for the Patna Pirates in season 4 when they won their second title.

He was not seen playing in the initial matches for some unknown reason.But, he was a massive hit the moment he stepped on the mat after getting substituted.

A wonderful all-rounder with proper knowledge of both offence and defence, Kuldeep is no less than an asset for the team.

