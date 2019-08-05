×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan match 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
39   //    05 Aug 2019, 22:57 IST

Puneri Paltan recorded their first-ever win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants
Puneri Paltan recorded their first-ever win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants

The third night of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 saw two heavyweights Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in the first game. And, in the second match of the night, two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants took on Puneri Paltan.

Speaking of the game between Delhi and Jaipur first, both the teams kicked off the proceedings with a good amount of raid points. There was nothing much to separate between the two teams in the first half, however, Dabang Delhi K.C. turned the tables in the second half courtesy a mammoth six-point raid from Chandran Ranjit.

His super raid helped Delhi inflict an all out on Jaipur Pink Panthers and some silly errors from Jaipur's defence saw the Pink Panthers lose their first encounter of PKL 7.

Next, Gujarat Fortune Giants took to court to defend their unbeaten record against Puneri Paltan in the PKL. The game got off to a close start but, Gujarat Fortune Giants gained momentum thanks to GB More's all-round brilliance. His performance helped Gujarat take the important all-out points in the first half.

It seemed like Gujarat would run away with the contest from there on, however, Pune's players showed character and bounced back in the game. A wonderful performance from the defence and a combined effort from the raiders gave Puneri Paltan the upper hand.

Ultimately, Puneri Paltan won the match by a thrilling two point margin.

Here is the updated points table of VIVO PKL 2019 after the two games of the day -

Points Table

Updated Points Table of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019
Updated Points Table of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Dabang Delhi K.C. have risen to the top of the points table with a magnificent performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have dropped one place and now occupy the second place.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have slipped to the fourth position while Puneri Paltan have climbed two spots to take the 9th place.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortune Giants Chandran Ranjit More GB Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Puneri Paltan | Gujarat Fortune Giants lead 17-14 over Puneri Paltan | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 5th August 2019
RELATED STORY
PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match 
RELATED STORY
Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan - Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 28
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan match
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Points Table: Gujarat Fortune Giants are the new table toppers, Tamil Thalaivas sit in second place
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 20, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: U Mumba beat Gujarat Fortune Giants 32-20
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019, Match 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants - predicting each team's playing 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 10, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortune Giants: Why Gujarat Fortune Giants will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us