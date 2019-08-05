PKL Points Table 2019: Points Table (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan match

Puneri Paltan recorded their first-ever win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants

The third night of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 saw two heavyweights Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns in the first game. And, in the second match of the night, two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants took on Puneri Paltan.

Speaking of the game between Delhi and Jaipur first, both the teams kicked off the proceedings with a good amount of raid points. There was nothing much to separate between the two teams in the first half, however, Dabang Delhi K.C. turned the tables in the second half courtesy a mammoth six-point raid from Chandran Ranjit.

His super raid helped Delhi inflict an all out on Jaipur Pink Panthers and some silly errors from Jaipur's defence saw the Pink Panthers lose their first encounter of PKL 7.

Next, Gujarat Fortune Giants took to court to defend their unbeaten record against Puneri Paltan in the PKL. The game got off to a close start but, Gujarat Fortune Giants gained momentum thanks to GB More's all-round brilliance. His performance helped Gujarat take the important all-out points in the first half.

It seemed like Gujarat would run away with the contest from there on, however, Pune's players showed character and bounced back in the game. A wonderful performance from the defence and a combined effort from the raiders gave Puneri Paltan the upper hand.

Ultimately, Puneri Paltan won the match by a thrilling two point margin.

Here is the updated points table of VIVO PKL 2019 after the two games of the day -

Updated Points Table of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Dabang Delhi K.C. have risen to the top of the points table with a magnificent performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have dropped one place and now occupy the second place.

Gujarat Fortune Giants have slipped to the fourth position while Puneri Paltan have climbed two spots to take the 9th place.