PKL Season 6, Match 14: U Mumba's raiders wreak havoc on the Steelers' defense

Abhishek Singh was the Super Raider of the match with 12 raid points.

U Mumba's raiders were in a league of their own as they put on a clinical performance against the home side, Haryana Steelers' to win the match 53-26.

Mumba's raiders scored a whopping 29 raid points, with Abhishek Singh being their top raider with 12 raid points, Siddharth Desai (8 raid points), and Rohit Baliyan (7 raid points).

The defense of the U Mumba was also impressive, with their captain Fazel Atrachali leading the way with 7 tackle points with an astounding 100% success ratio in attempted tackles.

Surender Singh (3 points) and Rajguru Subramanian (2 points) also contributed in the defense.

The Steelers', on the other hand, started off miserably and the 4 all-outs during the game only added to their misery.

While they lagged behind both in offense and defense, it was the defense that was primarily to be blamed for their heavy defeat.

The Steelers' defense could manage a measly 5 tackle points, with all their defenders failing individually and as a unit. Kuldeep Singh, the Steelers' breakout star from the last match, could just manage a solitary point from his 5 attempted tackles. The inexperience of the defense in the absence of an experienced campaigner, such as Surender Nada was quite visible in the way they conducted themselves.

Sachin Shingade contributed with 2 tackle points, while Mayur Shivtarkar and Sunil couldn't manage to register their name on the scoresheet.

The attack of the Steelers' managed to score a total of 19 raid points, but it was a disappointing campaign for their captain, Monu Goyat who could manage just 3 points from his 9 attempted raids. He was replaced in the second half by Anand Surendra Tomar who managed 4 raid points from his 7 raids.

Vikas Kandola was the only silver lining in the Steelers' defeat.

Vikas Kandola was the Steelers' top raider with 9 points, while the youngster Naveen contributed with 2 raid points.

The Steelers' need a course correction and now, as they are scheduled to play matches on a daily basis, and a mistake left un-rectified will hurt the Steelers' chances at a playoff spot.

The Steelers' will be next taking on the Puneri Paltan in tomorrow's evening's second encounter, while U Mumba will take on their opponents of the night, the Haryana Steelers again on the 17th of this month.