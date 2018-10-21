PKL Season 6, Match 25: Raiders shine as UP-Bengal encounter ends in a tie

Maninder Singh won the Perfect Raider of the match.

At the end of 40 minutes, there was nothing to separate the two teams - UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors - as they finished the match with 40 points apiece (40-40), courtesy a solid display by both their raiding contingents.

Each team's raiding unit also scored equal points and were tied at 25 points apiece as the match came to an end.

Yoddha's raiding success was led by Prashant Kumar Rai, who scored yet another Super-10 with 13 raid points from his 19 attempted raids. His captain Rishank Devadiga contributed with 9 raid points, and the remaining member of the famed UP Yodda raiding trio, Shrikant Jadhav could manage just 3 raid points from his 11 attempted raids.

Bengal's raiding score was courtesy of a massive contribution by their raiding spearhead, Maninder Singh who scored 16 raid points of his 24 attempted raids. The South Korean raiding machine, Jang Kun Lee contributed with 7 raid points, while Rakesh Narwal, who was given a start, could manage 2 raid points.

Surjeet Singh (L) was the top defender of the match with 6 tackle points.

The famed defence of the Warriors wasn't lousy either as they scored 12 tackle points courtesy a High-5 by their captain Surjeet Singh who scored 6 tackle points. Shrikant Tewathia and Ran Singh contributed 2 tackle points each, while Ziaur Rahman managed a solitary tackle point.

The highly-criticized UP Yoddha's defence had a better day, as they managed 8 tackle points. Leading their defence was Sagar Krishna who scored 4 tackle points, while the rest of the defenders came up with the other 4 points.

Till almost the 15th minute of the second half, the Warriors were in a dominating position 27-18 and failed to hold onto the lead, as the Yoddhas mounted a strong comeback, led by Prashant Kumar Rai, to tie the match with a point in the final raid of the match.

The Yoddhas will be next seen in action on the 24th against the home side, Puneri Paltan, in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week. The Warriors, meanwhile, will take on Dabang Delhi today evening to kickstart the Inter-Zone Challenge Week.