PKL Season 6, Match 25: Will UP Yoddha break the order of losses?

Will UP Yoddha manage to end their losing streak?

When UP Yoddha will play against Bengal Warriors on Saturday, the biggest challenge will be to break the order of losses. UP Yoddha has played four matches and has lost the last three matches. The corners of UP Yoddha - Nitesh Kumar and Sagar B Krishna have performed well. But they have not got the support of other defenders. Experienced defender Jeeva Kumar has not been able to perform up to the mark.

Raider Shrikant Jadhav has performed well and has collected 36 raid points till now. The team captain Rishank Devadiga has performed well in patches, but he has not been able to do justice to his calibre. To win the match, the defence of UP Yoddha needs to improve their game. Also, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai need to get points in raiding. The team need to click as a unit to win.

On the other side, Bengal Warriors will like to continue the series of their wins. They have played two matches til now and have won both the matches. Bengal Warriors' raider Maninder Singh has performed well and has collected 20 points in two matches.

Maninder Singh has got support from Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee. The defence of Bengal Warriors has played collectively well. Shrikant Tewathia has collected 5 points till now. Team captain Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh (normally, a corner player) have performed well. In the match, the eyes will be on Maninder Singh. The result of the match will depend on how UP Yoddha stops Maninder Singh and Mahesh Goud.

The match will be played at 08:00 pm on 20th October 2018 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3. You can watch the match online in the Hotstar App.