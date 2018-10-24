PKL Season 6, Match 29: Siddharth Desai floors the Titans' defence

Gopal Mishra

Siddharth Desai was again in the thick of things with his 17 raid points.

U Mumba registered a comprehensive win against the Telugu Titans 41-20 to clinch their Inter-Zone Challenge week match.

Siddharth Desai yet again starred for U Mumba as both the attack and defence of the Titans' failed to help them overcome the team from Mumbai.

U Mumba scored a total of 22 raid points out of which a whopping 17 raid points were scored by Siddharth Desai alone. It is rare to see a player from a team score more than 72% of the team's raid points, but so has been the dominance and skill of Siddharth in U Mumba's raiding department that he has managed to.

Vinod Kumar and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou contributed with 2 raid points apiece whereas Abhishek Singh could contribute just a solitary point. Darshan Kadian, who came in on as a substitute, contributed with his 3 raid points from 4 attempted raids.

U Mumba's 12 tackle points were courtesy their captain, Fazel Atrachali's 4 points and Surender Singh's 2 points.

U Mumba's flight of dominance took off after the 10th minute in the first half. There was no looking back after that as they inflicted 3 all-outs on their opposition, the Telugu Titans.

The Titans' reeling under the 3 all-outs were never really able to make much of an impact on the game.

It was an overall poor performance from the Titans' unit, as they could manage just 13 raid points and 6 tackle points.

Rahul Chaudhari struggled for his 7 raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari was the pick of the Titans' raiders with his 7 raid points, while it was Farhad Milaghardan who shone in the defence with his 4 tackle points which included a Super-Tackle.

Rest of the team was unimpressive, including the captain Vishal Bhardwaj who could manage just a solitary tackle point.

The defence of the Titans missed the services of Abozar Mighani badly and could never manage to replicate its superior defensive performances that it has been known for in the past.

The raiding unit of the Titans' has been lacklustre this season, including the prolific Rahul Chaudhari who has struggled so far in the season and has failed to score a single Super-10 in his 5 matches. But, Rahul Chaudhari with his 7 points became the first player in PKL to reach 700 career points.

The Titans will be next seen in action against the Patna Pirates on the 30th of this month, while U Mumba would play against the Patna Pirates on Saturday, the 27th.