×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

PKL Season 6, Match 29: Siddharth Desai floors the Titans' defence

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:11 IST

Siddharth Desai was again in the thick of things with his 17 raid points.
Siddharth Desai was again in the thick of things with his 17 raid points.

U Mumba registered a comprehensive win against the Telugu Titans 41-20 to clinch their Inter-Zone Challenge week match.

Siddharth Desai yet again starred for U Mumba as both the attack and defence of the Titans' failed to help them overcome the team from Mumbai.

U Mumba scored a total of 22 raid points out of which a whopping 17 raid points were scored by Siddharth Desai alone. It is rare to see a player from a team score more than 72% of the team's raid points, but so has been the dominance and skill of Siddharth in U Mumba's raiding department that he has managed to.

Vinod Kumar and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou contributed with 2 raid points apiece whereas Abhishek Singh could contribute just a solitary point. Darshan Kadian, who came in on as a substitute, contributed with his 3 raid points from 4 attempted raids.

U Mumba's 12 tackle points were courtesy their captain, Fazel Atrachali's 4 points and Surender Singh's 2 points.

U Mumba's flight of dominance took off after the 10th minute in the first half. There was no looking back after that as they inflicted 3 all-outs on their opposition, the Telugu Titans.

The Titans' reeling under the 3 all-outs were never really able to make much of an impact on the game.

It was an overall poor performance from the Titans' unit, as they could manage just 13 raid points and 6 tackle points.

Rahul Chaudhari struggled for his 7 raid points.
Rahul Chaudhari struggled for his 7 raid points.

Rahul Chaudhari was the pick of the Titans' raiders with his 7 raid points, while it was Farhad Milaghardan who shone in the defence with his 4 tackle points which included a Super-Tackle.

Rest of the team was unimpressive, including the captain Vishal Bhardwaj who could manage just a solitary tackle point.

The defence of the Titans missed the services of Abozar Mighani badly and could never manage to replicate its superior defensive performances that it has been known for in the past.

The raiding unit of the Titans' has been lacklustre this season, including the prolific Rahul Chaudhari who has struggled so far in the season and has failed to score a single Super-10 in his 5 matches. But, Rahul Chaudhari with his 7 points became the first player in PKL to reach 700 career points.

The Titans will be next seen in action against the Patna Pirates on the 30th of this month, while U Mumba would play against the Patna Pirates on Saturday, the 27th.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari Fazel Atrachali
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 29: Telugu Titans vs U...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 29, U Mumba v Telugu...
RELATED STORY
12 Kabaddi Stadiums hosting Vivo PKL and their maximum...
RELATED STORY
U Mumba Vs Telugu Titans | Video Highlights, Match Recap...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 rivalries in the history of Pro Kabaddi League
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Predicting Telugu Titans'...
RELATED STORY
5 states where kabaddi is played the most
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Match 26: Puneri Paltan clinch the...
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us