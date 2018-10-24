×
PKL Season 6, Match 30: Ajay-Manjeet breach the Pune bastion

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
24 Oct 2018, 09:30 IST

Ajay Thakur was the Perfect Raider of the Match with 12 raid points
Ajay Thakur was the Perfect Raider of the Match with 12 raid points

The Tamil Thalaivas were in sublime form to defeat Zone A toppers, Puneri Paltan 36-31 in their Inter-Zone Challenge Week match.

Led by Ajay Thakur's 12 points and Jasvir Singh's 7 points, the raiding contingent of the Thalaivas finally looked comfortable as they managed 23 raid points against a defensively-strong Puneri Paltan.

Sukesh Hegde too contributed to the Thalaivas raiding score with his 4 raid points, which included 2 touch and 2 bonus points.

The Thalaivas' defence was well-organized under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar who led the defensive scores with his 4 tackle points. Amit Hooda chipped in with 2 tackle points, while Darshan J and Sunil contributed with a single tackle point each.

Puneri Paltan struggled as their strong defence could manage just 7 tackle points and failed to put a stop to the Thalaivas' raiders.

Ravi Kumar was the top defender for Pune with 4 tackle points including a Super-Tackle, while Shubham Shinde contributed with 2 points and Rinku Narwal a single tackle point.

It was consecutive failures for the Paltans captain, Girish Ernak, as he failed to score even a single tackle point. In his bid to include the younger players in the starting team, Girish and Pune's coaching staff have made too many changes and now have to stick with a settled team in order to restart their winning run.

G.B.More came off the bench to score 10 raid points for Pune
G.B.More came off the bench to score 10 raid points for Pune

In attack, it was the substitute G.B.More who shone for the Paltans with his 10 raid points, followed by the prolific Nitin Tomar who had an off-ish day with just 8 raid points, while Monu chipped in with 3 raid points.

The Paltan next take on the UP Yoddhas today evening at 9 PM to continue with the Inter-Zone Challenge matches, while the Thalaivas will be next seen in action against the Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday, the 26th.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
