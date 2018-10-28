PKL Season 6, Match 35: Bengal Warriors move to the top of Zone B standings with a win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers

Mahesh Goud, with his 7 raid points was the Perfect Raider of the match.

Bengal Warriors defeated their Inter-Zone challenger Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-28 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna in yesterday's evening's encounter.

The Warriors had a perfect all-round display with significant contributions from both the attack and the defense.

The attack led by Maninder Singh was on point with its decisive raids and regularly capitalized on the mistakes of the Panthers' defenders. They scored a total of 22 raid points, with major contributions from Maninder Singh (7 points), Mahesh Goud (7 points), and Jang Kun Lee (6 points).

Mahesh Goud was the star in Bengal's win yesterday as he not only scored his 7 raid points but also contributed with 2 significant tackle points.

The defense of the Warriors scored a total of 12 tackle points with their captain Surjeet Singh adding another High-5 (5 tackle points) to his tally. Ran Singh contributed with 3 tackle points, while Vijin Thangadurai and Manoj Dhull, who was drafted in the side in place of regular right corner Shrikant Tewthia, failed to open their scoring accounts.

Adarsh T who came in as a substitute impressed with his strength and decisiveness as he scored 2 tackle points courtesy a Super-tackle.

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the top player for the Panthers.

Jaipur had another defensively poor night, as they could manage just 7 tackle points. Mohit Chhillar (2 points), although superb in his Super-tackle, was disappointing in the rest of the match with his half-hearted and tentative tackles and gave away quite a few free points to Maninder Singh & Co.

The attack was much sorted with both Anup Kumar (5 raid points) and Deepak Niwas Hooda (8 raid points) contributing, but they lacked the agility and vigor that a young, fit raider provides as seen in all other teams in the competition.

Their young raiders Amit Kumar, Ajinkya Pawar, and the substitute Ajit Singh couldn't impress much, hence the Pink Panthers should try new raiders or help the existing improve their game before they go into their next match.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers would be next seen in action against the Gujarat Fortunegiants on 2nd November, while the Warriors would take on the home side, Patna Pirates on Thursday, the 1st.