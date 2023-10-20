Predicting the playing 7 for UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have been the most consistent team in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise has qualified for the playoffs in all the PKL seasons it has been a part of, but somehow, the team has not managed to make it to a single final.

The Yoddhas will aim to end their championship drought in Pro Kabaddi 2023. They retained their star players Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit Sangwan before the auction and then splurged a big amount to sign all-rounder Vijay Malik at the auction.

In this listicle, we will look at the probable playing seven for the UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Center - Pardeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal should continue as the captain of the UP Yoddhas team. He took over the team's captaincy midway last season, and the team qualified for the playoffs under his leadership.

Narwal is the most successful player in the Pro Kabaddi League history. The Dubki King will aim to create some new records in PKL 10.

Left Cover - Harendra Kumar

After representing U Mumba in three seasons, left cover defender Harendra Kumar has moved to the UP Yoddhas for PKL 10. Kumar could not perform consistently for U Mumba, which is why the franchise released him.

In the last season, he earned only 26 points in 21 matches. It will be interesting to see how he performs for his new franchise.

Right Cover - Ashu Singh

Ashu Singh had a memorable season with the Yoddhas in 2022/23. The right cover defender amassed 49 points in 23 matches. The team management has shown faith in his services for PKL 10 as well.

With a decent amount of experience under his belt, Singh will be expected to make a bigger impact in Season 10.

Left In - Vijay Malik

All-rounder Vijay Malik was the most expensive signing by the UP Yoddhas at this year's PKL Auction. The Yoddhas spent ₹85 lakh to sign the former Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder.

Malik played a big role in Delhi's success over the last two seasons. He played the supporting raider's role to perfection for Naveen Kumar, and the Yoddhas will expect him to continue in the same vein.

Right In - Surender Gill

Surender Gill was one of the biggest match-winners for the UP Yoddhas in Season 9. Gill earned 145 points in just 14 matches, averaging more than 10 points per game.

If Gill remains injury-free in PKL 10, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise will have the most destructive raiding trio in the tournament.

Left Corner - Sumit Sangwan

Sumit Sangwan has been a reliable defender for the UP Yoddhas. He joined the franchise in the seventh season, and so far, he has earned 199 points in just 67 games.

Sumit has an impressive average of 2.88 successful tackles per match. He has 14 High 5s to his name as well. All eyes will be on him when the UP Yoddhas play their PKL 2023 matches.

Right Corner - Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar's form dipped in the last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The right corner defender, who earned 101 points in Season 6, could only score 34 points in the previous season.

Kumar will have to up his game in the 10th edition of the PKL. If he fails to get going, the Yoddhas have a backup available in the form of Hitesh.

Probable 7 for UP Yoddhas in PKL 2023

Pardeep Narwal, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Vijay Malik, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan and Nitesh Kumar.