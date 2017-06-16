Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes other indigenous sports take inspiration from the rise of Kabaddi

The Prime Minister lauded the growth of Kabaddi in India and the world.

by Somesh Chandran News 16 Jun 2017, 16:53 IST

Kabaddi has really taken off in the last couple of years in terms of popularity

What’s the story?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that games of Indian origin can take inspiration from the growth story of Kabaddi and must attempt to develop themselves across the nation. Modi emphasised that playing sports leads to a more disciplined and holistic lifestyle.

“In recent years, you have seen how games like Kabaddi first became a part of international competitions, and now even in the country, large-scale kabaddi tournaments are being organised”.

“Corporates are sponsoring these tournaments and I am told these tournaments are being seen widely”, he said at an event where he inaugurated P.T. Usha's USHA School of Athletics’ new synthetic track in Kozhikode, Kerala on Thursday.

The Prime Minister referred to widely unexplored games such as Sagol Kangjei (Manipur), Kuttiyumkolum (Keralemphasisedthat traditional Indian games must not lose their popularity.

“Just like kabaddi, we have to bring other local indigenous sports from various corners of the country to the national level. In this, along with the government, other sports-related bodies and the society also have a major role”, he stated.

In case you didn’t know...

Kabaddi’s growth story has taken the entire nation by storm. On a cumulative account, the Pro Kabaddi league has grown by 51 percent over the last four seasons. As of 2016, Kabaddi is the second most profitable sport in the country in terms of sponsorships. Last year, the league earned Rs. 62 crores from team sponsorships – a testament to the league’s success.

The heart of the matter

The combination of an Indian origin sport, supremely talented players and celebrity endorsement has catapulted Kabaddi to heights that it has never experienced before. Season 4 attracted 12 sponsors to the league, compared to nine in Season 3. Corporate aid has ensured that professionalism in the sport is maintained and Kabaddi gets the recognition it deserves. One of the largest sports channels in U.K, Sky Sports, though in a limited fashion, began covering the Pro Kabaddi league last season.

What’s next?

Currently the second most popular sports league in the country, Pro Kabaddi boasts of a 61% market share when it comes to non-cricket leagues. The Indian Super League occupies a distant second position with just 16% market share. It wouldn’t be farfetched to assume that in the near future, kabaddi has the potential to be as popular as cricket in India.

Author’s take

It’s not hard to figure why millions of Indians and spectators worldwide are gravitating towards Kabaddi. Played over 40 minutes, it is by far the most intense sport in the country. Two 20 minute halves with minimal breaks ensure that there’s never a dull moment in a game.

