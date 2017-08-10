Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 10 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaemin Lee and Tushar Patil of Jaipur Pink Panthers

On the last day of Nagpur leg, inaugural champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan in search of their first victory in Pro Kabaddi League 5.

While Bengaluru Bulls will look to finish their home leg with a victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in the 2nd game of the day. With many star player taking on the mat tonight, we are here to help you with the Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rohit Kumar

If Bengaluru Bulls are playing, you can’t afford to keep Rohit Kumar out of your Khel Kabaddi fantasy team. The services raider has scored 3 Super 10s in his first 3 games of PKL 5. He has been a top scorer for his side in 5 out of their 6 games so far. He has already scored a Super 10 against Tamil Thalaivas in their first home game and will look to do it again in the last home game. He is just 5 raid points away from the becoming the leading raid point scorer of PKL 5 and will look to make it to the top spot tonight.

Manjeet Chhillar

The most expensive all-rounder of Pro Kabaddi league is a must-have player in your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the leading all-rounder of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league with 404 points to his name. He is also the leading tackle point score of PKL with 197 tackle points and will look to complete his double hundred tonight. While taking on his former team, Manjeet will definitely aim deliver his best against their struggling raiders.

D. Cheralathan

The 42-year-old defender, Dharmaraj Cheralathan is the player to include in your Khel Kabaddi team. He is the 5th leading defender of PKL with 157 points to his name. He is expected to score big against the volatile raiders of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

His brilliance in super-tackle situation provides him an edge against the other defenders in Khel Kabaddi game.

Other players to watch out for

Ajay Thakur – Tamil Thalaivas' most experienced player, Ajay Thakur is not the player keep out of the top 3 picks of the day. But due to being in an inexperienced team, his performance is effected badly and he is spending more time off-court. He can be substituted with Manjeet, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Sandeep Narwal – It was a very tough decision to keep the 3rd best all-rounder of PKL out of the top 3 picks of the day, but after the way he got tackled against Dabang Delhi, he is not expected to get much opportunities in raiding.

As he is the 3rd best defender of Pro Kabaddi league with 167 tackle points, you can still substitute him with Manjeet for double points, if he features in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.