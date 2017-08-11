Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 11 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba

The Pro Kabaddi caravan reached to the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, which hosted the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. The home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants will face the Season 2 champions U Mumba. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Today's Khel Kabaddi code is 4507

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Anup Kumar

Captain Coo; Anup Kumar is the 2nd most prolific raider in the Pro Kabaddi League with 394 raid points. He is also the leading raid point scorer of U Mumba this season with 17 raid points. He has been the leading raid point scorer of U Mumba in 2 out of their 3 games so far this season. He is just 6 raid point away from becoming the 2nd raider to complete 400 raid points and will look to complete this milestone against Gujarat. He can be a real value addition to your Khel Kabaddi team tonight.

Sachin

The 18-year-old raider, Sachin is the most successful player of Gujarat Fortunegiants so far this season with 14 points. He is the only Gujarat raider with 10 or more raid points (11 raid points) this season. Sachin has also contributed in defence by scoring 3 tackle points. With their main raiders are struggling to score points on regular intervals, Sachin has a potential to score some important points for your Khel Kabaddi team.

Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian left-corner, Fazel is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in that position. He is the leading overseas tackle point scorer of PKL with 101 tackle points to his name. He has scored 6 tackle points so far this season, but will look to dominate the right raiders of U Mumba (Anup and Kashi).

He has been failed to impress in last 2 games after scoring 4 tackle points in their opening game and will look to find his form back tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Kashiling Adake – It was a tough call to keep the 3rd most prolific raider of PKL out of the top 3 picks of the day. But, he is struggling with his form and not able to score points regularly. He is currently 11 points away from becoming the 2nd raider to complete 400 raid points and can complete this milestone tonight. But if you are a U Mumba fan, you can substitute him with Sachin.

Surinder Singh – The 19-year-old right corner, Surinder featured in the starting 7 in U Mumba’s 2nd game and cemented his place in this side with his brilliant performances. He is the 2nd best defender of U Mumba, having scored 7 tackle points last 2 matches. He promises to score big, but it will be a risk to substitute him with Fazel, until you have him in your card collection.

