Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 12 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

On the 2nd day of the Ahmedabad leg, the Rahul Chaudhari led Telugu Titans face the Yoddhas from U.P. in the first game of the day in today's Pro Kabaddi League line up. Dabang Delhi will try to end their 3-game losing streak against the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 2nd game.

It is quite a tough situation to pick your fantasy team as so many star raiders and defenders taking on the mat tonight, but we are here to help your picking the Khel Kabaddi team. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Rahul Chaudhari

If Telugu Titans are playing, you can’t even think to not pick the Raid Machine, Rahul Chaudhari in you Khel Kabaddi team. He is the most prolific raider of PKL with 533 raid points to his name.

He is just 8 raid points away from becoming the leading raider of PKL 5. Despite Telugu Titans not playing at their best, Rahul has been the top scorer for them in 6 out of their 7 games so far this season. He scored 7 raid points against U.P. Yoddha in their previous encounter and will definitely look to score a Super 10 tonight.

Nitin Tomar

The most expensive player of PKL 5, Nitin Tomar is the leading raider of his team this season with 16 raid points to his name. He has been the top scorer for their side in their first two games. He has scored 6 raid points in their previous encounter against Telugu Titans, where he wasn’t even tacked once in his 9 raids. He will look to continue his fine form against the struggling defence of Telugu Titans.

Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian left-corner, Fazel is undoubtedly one of the best defender in that position. He is the leading overseas tackle point scorer of PKL with 103 tackle points to his name. He has scored just 8 tackle points so far this season, but will aim to dominate the attack of Dabang Delhi, which is full of right raiders (Anand Patil, Meraj, R. Sriram etc.). He has scored 4 tackle points in their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi and will look to score his first High 5 of the season tonight.

Other players to watch out for

Rishank Devadiga – Rishank Devadiga has scored 10 raid points in 2 games he has played so far this season. He was on the bench in their last game, but will look to take the mat against the weak Telugu defence. He is just 6 raid points away from becoming the 6th raider to complete 300 raid points and will aim to complete this milestone tonight.

Nilesh Shinde – The veteran right corner, Nilesh Shinde is the leading tackle point scorer of PKL 5 with 12 tackles points in 4 games. He has scored a High 5 in their last game against a strong raiding attack of U Mumba. He will look to dominate the struggling Gujarat raiders. You can substitute him with Fazel for double points, if he features in your card collection.