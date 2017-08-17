Pro Kabaddi 2017 Fantasy League Tips and Khel Kabaddi Today's Code, 17 Aug, 2017

Khel Kabaddi fantasy tips for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors

On the last day of the Pro Kabaddi League Ahmedabad leg, Dabang Delhi K.C. will look to break their 4-match losing streak against the Tamil Thalaivas in the first game. While Gujarat Fortunegiants look to make it 6-0 in their home leg with a victory against the Bengal Warriors in their final home game. If you are confused about tonight’s fantasy pick, we are here to help you with Khel Kabaddi picks of the day. You will also get a chance to collect player cards and double your fantasy points by entering the Khel Kabaddi code, which will be revealed during the live game.

Here are our suggested picks for today’s game:

Jang Kun Lee

The South Korean sensation Jang Kun Lee is the leading overseas raid point scorer of PKL with 267 raid points to his name. He is also the leading raid point scorer for Bengal Warriors this season with 24 raid points. He has started brilliantly in first 3 games, scoring 7 or more raid points in each of their first 3 games in PKL 5. After having an off-day against Pune, he will look to score big and help his team to get-back to winning ways.

Sachin

The 18-year-old raider, Sachin is the leading raid point scorer of Gujarat Fortunegiants with 47 raid points. He has scored 22 out of his 47 raid points in Do-or-Die situation, which explains his scoring ability in pressure situation. Sachin became the first Gujarat raider to score a Super 10 last night against Telugu Titans. He has been the real find of this season and a must have player for your Khel Kabaddi team considering his current form.

Abozar Mighani

The Iranian right-corner, Abozar made a name for himself by scoring 24 tackle points, which is 2nd joint most by a defender this season. He is also the only Gujarat defender managed to score a High 5 so far in PKL 5. He has been their leading tackle point scorer in last 2 games and will look to make the most while facing the struggling raiders of Bengal Warriors.

Other players to watch out for

K. Prapanjan – While Ajay Thakur struggling with form, Prapanjan scoring valuable points for his teams. He is the leading raid point scorer for Tamil Thalaivas with 26 raid points to his name. He has showed consistency by scoring 6 or more points in each of their 4 games. You can definitely substitute him with Jang Kun Lee, if you have him in your Khel Kabaddi card collection.

Ran Singh – The 30-year-old all-rounder, Ran Singh using his experience with great effect at the left-corner position. He is the leading tackle point scorer of Bengal with 14 tackle points, contributing almost 50% of Bengals overall tackle points this season. After scoring two consecutive High 5s in last two games, he will look to continue his fine form tonight.